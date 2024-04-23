AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Where: Jacksonville, Fla. at Daily’s Place

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,134 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,459.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match

Swerve Strickland vs. Kyle Fletcher – AEW World Championship Eliminator match

Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay

Willow Nightingale’s Championship Celebration

Chris Jericho to speak

Chuck Taylor to choose between Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta

