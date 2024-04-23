AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/24): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Where: Jacksonville, Fla. at Daily’s Place
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,134 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,459.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match
- Swerve Strickland vs. Kyle Fletcher – AEW World Championship Eliminator match
- Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay
- Willow Nightingale’s Championship Celebration
- Chris Jericho to speak
- Chuck Taylor to choose between Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta
