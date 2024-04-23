WWE Raw Ratings Report (4/22): Big dropoff last two weeks since Raw after Mania, comparison to year-ago numbers and year-to-date averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Raw in Monday night (4/22) on USA Network averaged 1.610 million viewers, a big drop from 1.929 million last week and a massive drop from the Raw After WrestleMania episode two weeks ago which averaged 2.860 million.

The average this year through 17 weeks is 1.838 million. The lowest viewed episode of the year was Jan. 15, drawing 1.484 million.

The average through 17 weeks last year was 1.955 million, so Raw is down 117,000 viewers on average this year compared to last year.

On the bright side, the third hour which headlined with the women’s battle royal to crown a new WWE Women’s Champion held the audience better than any third hour in the previous 15 weeks with a dropoff of only 69,000. The average dropoff this year is 237,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.52 rating, down from 0.61 last week and 0.83 two weeks ago. The average through 17 weeks is 0.58. The average through 17 weeks last year was 0.55, so this year the key demo is up 0.03.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Andrade & Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh

Awesome Truth vs. DIY – World Tag Team Championship match

New Women’s World Champion will be crowned

Gunther to return to Raw

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE RAW RESULTS (4/22): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Women’s Title Battle Royal, Andrade & Ricochet vs. McDonagh & Dominik, Awesome Truth vs. DIY for Tag Titles

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE Talent Cut Tracker: The updated list of wrestlers released from their contracts