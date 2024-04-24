FREE PODCAST 4/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood discuss Spring Breakin’ Night 1 including Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov, Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Lyra Valkyria, The Family vs. No Quarter Catch Crew, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood take calls and emails to discuss Spring Breakin’ Night 1 including Trick Williams vs. Ilja Dragunov, Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley vs. Lyra Valkyria, The Family vs. No Quarter Catch Crew, Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport, Lola Vice and Natalya’s contract signing for NXT Underground, and more.

