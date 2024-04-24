FREE PODCAST 4/23 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-23-2019) Keller & Mitchell talk new Bray Wyatt reboot, MITB developments, Roode’s mustache, on-site correspondent, callers, emails (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Raw Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show from five years ago (4-23-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Bruce Mitchell. They began by taking live calls with a lot of initial reaction to the Bray Wyatt character reboot, plus Money in the Bank developments, the Superstar Shake-up continues without explanation, Cesaro beating Cedric Alexander and Robert Roode beating Ricochet, plus much more. Also, they talk with an on-site correspondent from Des Moines, Iowa including how EC3 was presented, plus the post-Raw off-camera main event. Then the Mailbag includes a wide array of Raw-related topics.

