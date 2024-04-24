WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (4/19): A.J. Styles entrance theme change, Bayley’s consolation prize, Bloodline changes, The Street Profits back to where they started

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hit : A.J. Styles

“You don’t want none.” I enjoy the spoken word addition to A.J.’s song. A good match between Styles and L.A. Knight with the right guy winning. I look forward to the first promo between Cody and Styles and sort of hope they get two matches out of this feud as I feel A.J. has found his place on the show again and is worth keeping elevated for featured programs over the next year.

Hit : The Bloodline with Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman

The direction of The Bloodline has been captivating since last week. I enjoy WWE’s “less is more” approach to the latest chapter in the family’s saga. Is Solo in charge? Is The Rock calling in orders from afar? Perhaps someone we’re not even thinking about is the new Tribal Chief? My gut tells me The Final Boss has taken over the group and will be revealed in due time. Regardless, the group already comes off more brutal than ever – adding vehicular assault to their long list of punishment tactics. I look forward to Tonga’s first match, especially if his opponent is Kevin Owens.

Miss: The Street Profits

If the Street Profits are staying together, I’m officially in “what else is on mode” with this act. My hope is they face the WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under and lose, leading to the anticipated split of the long tenured tag team, and the beginning of singles careers for both men (specifically Montez Ford).

Miss: Bayley

At this point, I’m considering her win at WrestleMania a consolation prize for her years of great work for WWE. I think Bayley is capable of so much more, but I worry she won’t be given the opportunity.

I was traveling this weekend and unable to submit my usual Hits and Misses column until now, but look forward to resuming the normal schedule this week as Smackdown emanates from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio with Night 1 of the 2024 WWE Draft.

