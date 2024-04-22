WWE RAW RESULTS (4/15): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Women’s Title Battle Royal, Andrade & Ricochet vs. McDonagh & Dominik, Awesome Truth vs. DIY for Tag Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

APRIL 22, 2024

COLUMBUS, OHIO AT SCHOTTENSTEIN CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMAREZ, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 8,714 tickets had been distributed; arena was set up for 9,251.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee in the middle of the ring to hype up tonight’s title matches. They presented a video package that recapped Rhea Ripley vacating the championship last week.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A unique way to frame the opening of the show that ultimately felt unnecessary.)

– Jey Uso made his way to the ring to talk about having to defeat Damian Priest at Backlash. Priest interrupted to put over how cool Jey’s presentation was before focusing on their war last year. Priest told Jey that there was one night that when Jey beat him and he told him that after that he respected him. He mentioned going out for drinks with Jey and Jey telling him that they would be next. Priest told Jey that he was right, but only about him while raising his world title. Priest said that Jey would be the first on the line and that he would be the first to tell the world to rise for the champion.

– Jey stopped Priest from leaving to tell him that he was only the leader of Judgment Day because Rhea Ripley was injured and that he was now Dominik Mysterio’s b*tch. Jey said that he would be the one that gets fed Priest and takes his title. JD McDonagh tried to attack Jey from behind, but Jey avoided his attack. Jey accidentally nailed Priest with a superkick before walking away from the ring.

(Pomares’s Analysis: An alright segment to hype up the world title match at Backlash that didn’t fully connect with me. Priest’s promo started decently, but never truly went anywhere. Meanwhile, Jey’s work definitely was more exciting, but it felt like it came out of nowhere.)

– DIY made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Awesome Truth.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown hyping up the return of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

(1) AWESOME TRUTH (R-Truth & The Miz) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) – World Tag Team Championship

Truth took Gargano down with an arm drag before avoiding a leg sweep by doing a split. Awesome Truth dropped Gargano with a double hip toss and a double elbow drop for a two count. Gargano kicked Miz away and tagged Ciampa in, so he could attack Miz with chops to the chest. Miz managed to put Ciampa in the Figure 4, but Gargano broke the hold. Gargano surprised Miz with a slingshot Spear and crushed him with a Pescado, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Truth planted Ciampa with a suplex into a facebuster, reaching Miz for the hot tag. Miz knocked Ciampa down with clotheslines and kicks to the chest, followed by a corner clothesline. Miz dropped Gargano with a DDT on the apron, only for Ciampa to catch his springboard axe handle with a jumping knee. Truth tagged in to hit Ciampa with shoulder tackles and a back suplex. Gargano saved Truth from a Five Knuckle Shuffle with a thrust kick, setting him up for a Pedigree and a nearfall.

Gargano took care of Miz with a suicide dive while Truth got a nearfall with an inside cradle. Ciampa cracked Truth with two knees to the face, setting him up for Meet in the Middle. Miz pulled Gargano out of the ring and launched Ciampa over the barricade. Gargano nearly beat Ciampa with a roll-through, only for Awesome Truth to beat them with a tag team Skull Crushing Finale.

WINNERS: Awesome Truth at 10:06 (Still World Tag Team Champions)

– After the match, Johnny Gargano shook Miz and Truth’s hand, but Ciampa refused to do so.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid match where DIY probably brought out the best they could out of Awesome Truth. I knew DIY weren’t winning, but I still felt disappointed when they didn’t. I really hope that tease at the end was just the set up for a break-up way down the line because we haven’t even scratched the surface with DIY as a tag team on the main roster.)

– Backstage, Damian Priest told JD McDonagh that he didn’t ask for his help two weeks in a row. Dominik Mysterio showed up with Santos Escobar to tell Priest that he was hurt, so he asked Escobar to replace him in their tag match. An angry Priest demanded Dominik and JD to handle their business.

[Commercial Break]

– It was once again announced that NXT Battleground would take place at the UFC Apex.

– Gunther made his way to the ring alongside Imperium to talk about WrestleMania. Gunther put over how he elevated the Intercontinental title over 666 days and became the greatest champion in the belt’s history. He mentioned how he worked for the past two years with a target on his back and that weight was now off his back. Gunther thanked Sami Zayn and said that he was now the hunter where he could do whatever he wanted. Gunther officially announced that he would be taking part in the King of the Ring of the tournament. He warned any champion in WWE that they would be hunted by a challenger capable of holding titles for longer than anyone.

– Before Imperium could leave, the New Day interrupted and Xavier Woods reminded Gunther that he was the reigning King of the Ring. Woods called Gunther an usurper to his throne and that he intended to become a two-time King of the Ring. Gunther said that after he wins the tournament, he would rehabilitate it and make it prestigious again. Woods reminded Gunther that he lost his gold, only for Gunther to order Vinci and Kaiser to take care of New Day. Woods begrudgingly chose to accept yet another match against Imperium.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really good promo to start the next chapter in Gunther’s career. Gunther winning the King of the Ring tournament makes sense and him crushing Woods on his way to the throne seems fitting. New Day’s promo leaned a bit too heavily into their most annoying and obnoxious tendencies, but at least there’s a clear path set up from this segment.)

[Commercial Break]

(2) NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. IMPERIUM (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Kofi quickly took Kaiser down with a monkey flip and a dropkick, until Kaiser blasted him with an uppercut. Vinci hit Kofi with an uppercut, only for Kofi to beat him down with chops to the chest. Woods attacked Vinci with an axe handle, setting him up for a high crossbody from Kofi. Imperium crushed Kofi with a double dropkick in the corner, followed by High Low for a two count, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kofi caught Kaiser with a springboard dropkick, reaching Woods for the hot tag. Woods blasted Vinci with a leg lariat and laid him out with a suplex before knocking Kaiser off the apron. Woods spiked Vinci with a Tornado DDT, but he kicked out at two. Vinci hit Woods with a rising kick and clobbered Kofi with a lariat for a two count. Kofi countered a powerbomb with a hurracarrana on Vinci while Woods took care of Kaiser with a strike from the apron. New Day crushed Vinci with a backbreaker and double stomp combination for the win.

WINNERS: New Day at 9:14

– After the match, Gunther tossed an office chair into the barricade and turned his back on Kaiser and Vinci, choosing to walk away. Kaiser helped Vinci up, only to smash his back into the apron LED boards. Kaiser blasted Vinci with kicks to the chest and rammed him into the ring post before throwing his body over the steel steps. Numerous security guards and agents showed up to protect Vinci from further damage. Kaiser ran down the ramp and blasted Vinci with a dropkick into the steps. Kaiser walked into Gunther backstage and told him that he dealt with the i

(Pomares’s Analysis: Alright match, but it’s clear no one will remember it after the post-match angle. Ludwig Kaiser turning on Vinci and essentially kicking him out of Imperium was executed really well. My problem is that I think that WWE had just started pushing Vinci and Kaiser strongly as a proper tag team earlier this year during their feud with the New Day; and now they are no longer together.)

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– A video package was shown where Andrade explained why he turned on Judgment Day. Andrade said that they were only looking for a servant and now he was their problem.

– Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring to tell the fans that CM Punk actually hates the fans and himself. Drew mocked the fans for not understanding complicated relationships. He complained about Punk costing his title and the chance to get a rematch before focusing on the King of the Ring. Drew started mentioning the Draft, only for Sheamus to interrupt. Sheamus mentioned how Drew was acting like a coward and how he has been complaining about losing his WrestleMania for four years.

– Sheamus told Drew that he actually won the title and threw it away for a meme and a T-shirt. He pointed out how Drew was obsessed with Punk, only for Drew to mock how he had won weight. Sheamus said that he could lose weight, but Drew couldn’t lose stupid. Sheamus told Drew to stop blaming everyone else, only for Drew to point out how everyone else was making fun of him. Drew said that he wanted to fight for something worthwhile and that he would have his back tonight, as Shinsuke Nakamura came out for a match.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Once again, another top-notch segment from Drew McIntyre. He and Sheamus had a great exchange to seemingly link them on TV during the near future. I’m assuming Drew and Sheamus will likely cross paths during the King of the Ring tournament.)

[Commercial Break]

(3) SHEAMUS (w/Drew McIntyre) vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Nakamura nailed Sheamus with back elbows, only for Sheamus to shut him down with a forearm strike. Nakamura tripped Sheamus atop the turnbuckle and clobbered him with a rising knee strike. Sheamus hit Nakamura with a series of forearm strikes, followed by kicks to the chest and an axe kick. Sheamus knocked Nakamura off his feet with a clothesline, setting him up for the Beats of Bodhran. On the apron, Sheamus cracked Nakamura with a pump kick, only for Nakamura to nail him with a roundhouse kick. Nakamura crushed Sheamus with a diving knee drop to the back of the head, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sheamus planted Nakamura with two Irish Curses, followed by a diving clothesline. Nakamura caught Sheamus with an enzuigiri, setting him up for a sliding German suplex. Nakamura whacked Sheamus with a flying knee strike for a two count. Sheamus beat Nakamura down with a load of back elbows, following it with an avalanche White Noise for a two count. Sheamus blocked the Kinshasa with a bodyslam, only for Nakamura to block his Brogue Kick attempt. Nakamura missed two spinning kicks, allowing Sheamus to catch him with a pump knee for a nearfall. Nakamura avoided the Celtic Cross and knocked Sheamus down with two pump knees, only for Sheamus to knock him out with a Brogue Kick.

WINNER: Sheamus at 11:22

(Pomares’s Analysis: A good match that got a decent amount of time and had a fun final sequence, but never really hit that next level to me. At least, it was another dominant win for Sheamus who already has a clear path for the next few weeks.)

– A recap of Chad Gable losing against Sami Zayn and assaulting him after the match was shown.

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Sami Zayn about what happened last week. Sami said that he had a lot to say, but he would wait until he heard what Gable had to say. Bronson Reed interrupted to tell Sami that he had bigger problems before Sami told him that the match would take place anytime and any place. After Sami turned his back, Reed attacked him from behind with two running splashes.

– Chad Gable came out to the ring alongside Alpha Academy to explain his actions, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

– Chad Gable tried to claim that his actions were justified because Sami Zayn rubbed it in his face by shoving the title on his face and hugging his wife right in front of him. Gable said that he should have been the one celebrating with his daughter, but instead he has spent his time training Sami and a bunch of losers. He pointed out how Akira Tozawa has been racking up losses and called Maxxine Dupri dumb as a box of rocks. Gable focused on Otis to tell him that he has proven to him that he has been the biggest disappointment of them all. Gable told them that they would focus on him and they would help him no matter what. Otis begrudgingly agreed to say ‘No matter what’ at Gable’s demand.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really well-executed segment for Gable to explain his actions in the whiniest way possible to garner the most heat. Gable’s explanation was good, but his run down of the rest of Alpha Academy was the highlight of this segment. Gable’s heel turn already started on a great note.)

– Backstage, Dominik Mysterio confronted Ricochet to tell him that he is lucky that he doesn’t have to face him. Ricochet told Dominik that he would settle for Andrade and JD, as well as mentioning their upcoming match on Speed. After Dominik walked away, he crossed paths with Liv Morgan.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR THREE]

– Backstage, Nia Jax claimed that she would be the monster that terrorizes the other 13 women in the battle royal tonight.

(4) ANDRADE & RICOCHET vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR & J.D. MCDONAGH (w/Dominik Mysterio)

Andrade nailed JD with a chop to the chest, only for JD to immediately give Escobar the tag. Andrade knocked Escobar off his feet with a shoulder tackle before he and Ricochet nailed him with a double basement dropkick. Ricochet caught Escobar with a leaping elbow drop, followed by a headscissors takeover and a dropkick. JD stole the tag from Escobar to clock him with a back elbow for a two count. JD dropped Ricochet with a back suplex, only for Ricochet to hit him with a strike to the head. Escobar distracted the referee, allowing Dominik to trip Ricochet. Escobar put Ricochet down with a hurracarrana off the apron, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Escobar crushed Ricochet with a double knee strike, setting him up for a suplex and a leg drop from JD. Ricochet caught JD with an enzuigiri, reaching Andrade for the hot tag. Andrade put Escobar down with a pair of dragon screws, followed by a flying clothesline. Andrade whacked Escobar with a running double shot, but he kicked out at two. Ricochet knocked Escobar down with a springboard clothesline, setting him up for a running Shooting Star Press.

Ricochet sent JD out of the ring with a rising knee before he and Escobar crashed into each other. Andrade got the hot tag to lay JD out with the Three Amigos, only for Escobar to make the save. Escobar helped JD put Andrade down with a double suplex and caught Ricochet with a mid-air jumping knee. Andrade knocked JD off the top turnbuckle while Escobar launched Ricochet onto JD with a hurracarrana. Andrade sent Escobar out of the ring with the fake-out back elbow and finished JD with The Message.

WINNERS: Andrade & Ricochet at 11:56

– After the match, Damian Priest attacked Ricochet and Andrade from behind and laid them out with the Razor’s Edge and South of Heaven. Priest told JD and Dominik that he didn’t need them, but they needed him.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A pretty fun match that the crowd didn’t seem to be very invested into for some reason. At least it gave Andrade and Ricochet a good win on TV and seemingly set them up as possible challengers to Damian Priest’s title.)

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Zoey Stark talked about her accomplishments over the past year and how she would win tonight.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell about their recent issues and their plan for tonight. They were quickly interrupted by Nia Jax and Liv Morgan brawling off-screen, as referees struggled to keep them apart. Becky Lynch showed up to take the mic from Redmond. Lynch briefly gave Maxxine Dupri a pep talk before making her way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

– It was announced that Logan Paul would appear and that Judgment Day would face Andrade, Ricochet and Jey Uso next week.

(5) 14-WOMAN BATTLE ROYAL – Women’s World Championship

Everyone immediately piled on Nia Jax and Piper Niven, only for them to shove them away. Jax clocked Niven with a headbutt while Natalya dropped Becky Lynch with a German suplex. Lynch put Jax in a sleeper hold while Ivy Nile tried to eliminate Candice LeRae. Shayna Baszler pulled Lynch’s head into the ropes while Liv Morgan and LeRae sent Nile to the apron. Maxxine Dupri surprised LeRae from behind and eliminated her, only for Indi Hartwell to knock her down with a big boot. Dupri managed to throw Hartwell out of the ring, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kayden Carter launched Katana Chance into Baszler, Nile and Dupri with monkey flips. Baszler dropped Chance onto Carter’s shoulders, allowing Zoey Stark to eliminate them both with a thrust kick. Nile put Jax in a Triangle Choke, but Jax swung her body into the ring post to eliminate her. Jax shoved Dupri down before Dupri caught her with a roundhouse kick and two enzuigiris. Jax evaded a pump kick over the top rope and eliminated Dupri. Lynch caught Niven with a back elbow before low-bridging her to the apron.

Lynch clobbered Niven with a running forearm strikes and kicked her off the apron to eliminate her. Niven pulled Lynch out of the ring and tossed her body into the steel steps, setting her up for a cannonball. Chelsea Green tried to beat Jax down while Niven cleared the announce table. Jax lifted Green, until Niven grabbed her boot and pulled her out. Jax dropped Niven on top of Lynch atop the announce table twice while Natalya eliminated Green. None of the referees noticed Green was eliminated, allowing her to return to the ring, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Stark and Baszler stomped Liv down while a recap of Jax putting Lynch through the announce table with a powerbomb was shown. Natalya managed to pull Green to the apron with a hurracarrana where they started exchanging strikes. Green caught Natalya with a pump kick, sending her into the ring post. Stark immediately clotheslined Green out of the ring while Baszler eliminated Natalya with a running knee. Stark and Baszler nailed Liv with a tag team jumping knee. Jax caught a running crossbody from Stark and eliminated her with a forearm strike.

Jax launched Baszler onto the apron and eliminated her by making her rash into Stark. Lynch managed to return to the ring to attack Jax and Liv with forearms. Liv took Jax down with a headscissors takeover, only for Jax to catch her Codebreaker attempt. Lynch dropped Liv with a neckbreaker, helping her finish her Codebreaker on Jax. Jax dropped Lynch and Liv with a pair of Samoan drops, only for them to hit her with a double cutter into the ropes. Jax planted Liv and Lynch with a double suplex and climbed the top turnbuckle.

Lynch shoved Jax into the apron, setting her up for a Codebreaker from Liv. Lynch immediately nailed Jax with a diving leg drop into the ropes to eliminate her. Liv and Lynch had a brief face-off before trying to throw each other out of the ring. Liv blocked a suplex to clobber Lynch with a Codebreaker. Lynch blocked Oblivion to floor Liv with a Manhandle Slam on the apron, eliminating her in the process.

WINNER: Becky Lynch at 22:12 (New Women’s World Champion)

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid battle royal that really picked up once it came down to the final three. While Liv Morgan could have worked as champion, that’s probably a story they could build with more time. Right now, Becky Lynch is a great choice to give this belt some needed stability after an unexpected change in plans. Just like Jon Moxley in AEW, Becky Lynch is the ace of the division that steps up when needed. I’m sure she’ll cross paths with Liv once again sooner rather than later.)

