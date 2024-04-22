WWE cuts several wrestlers including former WWE Champion, first Chinese women wrestler in WWE, son of WWE veteran wrestler, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

On Friday released a number of wrestlers on Friday including, most prominently, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and the tag team he coached, Veer Mahaan and Sanga. They were pushed on and off (mostly off) in recent years. Veer got a series of vignettes a couple of years ago hyping him as a killer heel, but his in-ring performances and crowd reactions didn’t seem to live up to the hype.

Mahal, age 37, posted a social media message essentially saying he quit to make more money elsewhere. “I quit,” he said,. “Maharaja Out.” He included a moneybag emoji next to his words.

Xyon Quinn, Xia Li, and Von Wagner were also cut, according to Fightful and PWInsider.

Wagner, 29, is the son of former tag team wrestler Wayne Bloom who teamed with Mike Enos in the AWA (a member of The Destruction Crew) and the WWF (The Beverly Brothers) in the late-’80s and early ’90s. He had been with WWE since 2019

Xia Li posted a gracious social media message thanking WWE and Paul Levesque for her time in WWE. “It has been over seven years since I joined WWE and, as the first female Chinese [WWE wrestler], I feel incredibly proud!” She said she has grown during her time in WWE and thanked Levesque, her coaches, her colleagues, and staff for their support and assistance. “This is not the end, but a new beginning! Let’s embrace more exciting moments together!”

