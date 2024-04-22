WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (4/19): Viewership and key demo data compared to recent weeks and last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (4/19) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox broadcast network averaged 2.333 million viewers, down from 2.499 million and 2.603 million the prior two weeks. The average so far this year is 2.412 million, so Friday’s episode was a bit below average. The average one year ago through 16 weeks was 2.354 million, so this year is up 58,000 on average per week. The average through 16 weeks last year was 2.191 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 1.35 rating, down from 1.42 and 1.41 the prior two weeks. The average through 16 weeks is 1.39. The average through 16 weeks last year was 1.41. The average through 16 weeks two years ago was 1.35.

The advertised matches were:

Bayley vs. Naomi – WWE Women’s Title

L.A. Knight vs. A.J. Styles – Winner earns WWE Championship Match against Cody Rhodes at Backlash

The Street Profits vs. New Catch Republic vs. Legado del Fantasma vs. Authors of Pain – Fatal 4-Way Match

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE Raw Ratings Report (4/15): Viewership drops after last week’s Raw After Mania leap, key demo data, year-ago comparisons, first-to-third hour dropoff

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes in a steel cage match, NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Je’Von Evans in a non-title match, Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice, Noam Dar vs. Dijak