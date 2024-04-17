WWE Raw Ratings Report (4/15): Viewership drops after last week’s Raw After Mania leap, key demo data, year-ago comparisons, first-to-third hour dropoff

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s (4/15) episode of WWE Raw on USA Network averaged 1.807 million viewers, down from 2.361 million last week for the “Raw After Mania” episode, but above the prior first 14 weeks of 2024, which averaged 1.719 million.

One year ago this week, Raw averaged 1.815 million, just 8,000 above this week’s episode.

The hourly viewership was:

1st Hour: 1.929 million

2nd Hour: 1.815 million

3rd Hour: 1.676 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 253,000, higher than the first 14 weeks of the year, which averaged 170,000. We are excluding last week’s dropoff which was a whopping 939,000 since the first hour drew a huge 2.860 million first hour rating.

The third hour featured a Cody Rhodes in-promo, Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor, and the heavily-hyped Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable match for the Intercontinental Title.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.61 rating. The first 14 weeks of the year averaged 0.56. One year ago this week, it drew a 0.58 rating.