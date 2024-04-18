AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/17): Samoa Joe and Strickland set stage for Dynasty, Ospreay vs. Claudio, Hook-Jericho-Taz, plus Bucks & Okada, Mercedes, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. AT INDIANA FARMERS COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

REPORT BY AMIN AJANI, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported last night that 2,495 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,846.

—IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley came out to start the show. Moxley received a big reaction. He spoke about winning his first championship here in Indianapolis. He spoke about swimming upstream. He spoke about people telling him what he can and can’t accomplish. He told them to kiss his ass and watch him climb mountain after mountain. He turned his attention to the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. The crowd chanted “You deserve it.” He spoke about chasing the title for five years. He said people told him holding the IWGP World Title live on Dynamite was impossible. He said it’s not impossible if they know what’s inside him. He spoke about how far you are willing to go. He asked if you are willing to prove the doubters wrong? He said that’s what AEW is all about. The crowd chanted “AEW!”

He turned his attention to The Don Callis Family. He said there are very talented individuals. He called Callis a creep. He said Callis put a hit out and tried to injure Bryan Danielson on Collision. He said if you put a target on Danielson’s back, then you should put a target on his back. He told them to come find him. He challenged the biggest and meanest one in the group. He challenged Powerhouse Hobbs to a match next week on Dynamite from Jacksonville. The crowd didn’t react and weren’t pleased that the match is happening next week. He said Hobbs will accept. He said he’s going to drag Hobbs to the deepest waters. He will show that Callis is feeding him lies. He said nobody in professional wrestling can touch him. He said there are lots of great wrestlers in the world. He said there is one Jon Moxley. He dropped the mic and left the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A good promo here from Moxley explaining what it meant for him to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. I also liked how they announced next week’s main event between Moxley and Hobbs. That’s good to see Moxley will be appearing on both AEW and NJPW shows as champion.)

—Mercedes Mone was backstage. She said some attacked her in the dark because they were afraid to face her in the light. She said as the CEO she always gets right back up. She said as the CEO she can’t wait to pay back that bitch who attacked her. She said lights out and then name dropped Julia Hart as the person behind the attack. She didn’t think Hart was a coward. She said maybe she wants her to think it was Hart. She said maybe it’s someone who doesn’t want to face her at Double or Nothing when she’s all healthy. She said she’s putting the whole women’s division on notice. She said she looks forward to seeing Julia Hart and Willow Nightingale’s mixed-tag team match. She said there’s a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Mone.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was Mercedes best promo since coming over to AEW. She sounded much more natural here. She gave off some heel vibes but also spoke like some who just wanted revenge for attacking her.)

—Adam Copeland came out to a big reaction from the crowd. Willow Nightingale’s music played but she didn’t come out for the match. They showed Willow on the screen with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway. Willow was being checked out by the medical staff after being attacked. The lights went out. The lights turned on. Brodie King appeared from behind attacking Copeland before the match began. Julia Hart was smiling on the entrance ramp. King crushed Copeland with a running crossbody into the barricade.

(1) ADAM COPELAND & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. BRODIE KING & JULIA HART – Mixed-Tag Team Match

The match got underway as King rocked Copeland with a running splash in the corner. [c]

Copeland rocked King with head butts as they returned from break. Copeland battled back catching King with a flying clothesline. Copeland made a comeback planting King with an impaler DDT for two. Copeland caught King with a flying blockbuster. King caught Copeland charging with a lariat. King went for a cannonball but Copeland moved out of the way. The fans cheered as Willow made her way to the ring. Willow connected with a flying crossbody to King. Copeland rocked King with a huge spear. Willow delivered a cannonball to King. Hart appeared rocking Willow with a steel chair. Hart placed Willow in the Hartless hold for the submission win.

WINNERS: Brodie King & Julia Hart in 8:48

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fun match as both Copeland and King worked great together. The trios match with Copeland, Mark Briscoe and Eddie Kingston against House of Black should be good. I would have liked to see King challenge Copeland for the TNT Title at the PPV. There were reports that Julia Hart injured her shoulder during a Rampage taping match. This was a fine way to give Hart a chance to rest her shoulder before her PPV match against Willow. I would expect Willow to win the TBS Title at the Dynasty show. The big match is between Mercedes and Willow at the Double or Nothing PPV.)

—The fans cheered as Mercedes Mone came out with a chair to make the save. Hart left the ring. Hart grabbed her TBS Title and left with King. Mone still had possession of the chair as she looked at Willow. Copeland entered the ring. Mercedes dropped the chair and smiled. Copeland and Mercedes shook hands. Mercedes and Willow had a stare down.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I like the post-match angle playing with Mercedes coming out after her earlier promo. I’m wondering if Kris Statlander will actually be the one behind the Mercedes and Willow attack. That way Statlander can play a bigger part in this program. This would also give AEW an out by not turning Mercedes heel so quickly into her debut.)

—Renee had a sit-down interview with AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. Renee asked Joe how he views “Swerve” Strickland as an opponent. He said at first he viewed Strickland as a worthy opponent. He said he’s more of a nuisance right now. He said Strickland is someone who keeps standing up after he knocks him down. He said that’s a prerequisite of a punching bag. Renee asked Joe his thoughts on Strickland holding the AEW World Title last week. Joe said his property was in the wrongful hands. He spoke about Strickland coming up short every time he challenges for a title. He said he will destroy his opposition. He said Strickland was a choke artist. He said Strickland doesn’t have to worry about it because he will be choking him out at Dynasty. [c]

—They aired a highlight package hyping up the FTR vs. Young Bucks Ladder Match for the vacant AEW World Tag Team Titles. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were at Gorilla Position with Kazuchika Okada. They told Tony Khan to cut the video package. Matthew said tonight’s episode is super stacked so they had to cut the FTR segment. Nicholas said they are going to beat FTR’s friend’s ass in the trio’s match. Okada said Pac is a dead man and won’t make it to Dynasty. They showed Tony Khan was sitting as well. They told Tony to play their music.

(Amin’s Thoughts: The Bucks were great here playing obnoxious heels using their EVP powers for their own good. I’m wondering if this is leading to Tony Khan playing an onscreen character? That’s the vibes that came from this segment. Tony could be the babyface for the crowd who stops The Bucks from doing what they want with their EVP powers.)

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) & KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. DANIEL GARCIA & PENTA EL ZERO MIEDA & PAC

The crowd reacted to Okada like a star when he made his entrance. Okada and Pac teased starting the match. Matthew and Nicholas jumped Pac from behind. Pac responded by rocking Nicholaus with combination kicks. Penta and Pac delivered a standing moonsault/leg drop combo to Nicholas for a near fall. Penta rocked Nicholaus with a corner superkick. Okada yanked Garcia to the floor. Nicholas took advantage, rocking Garcia with a running boot. [c]

Garcia caught Nicholas with a backdrop suplex as they returned from break. Matthew had a mic in his hand. Matthew told Garcia to show him something why they hired him. Garcia grabbed Matthew. Matthew told Garcia to put him down. Garcia gave Matthew a backdrop suplex. Pac ran wild planting Matthew and Nicholas with snap German Suplex. Pac connected with a flying moonsault to The Bucks on the floor. Pac starred in Okada’s direction. Nicholas took advantage, nailing Pac with a cheap shot. Okada delivered an Air Raid Crash to Pac but Penta made the save.

Penta ran wild planting Okada with Made in Japan but Nicholas made the save. The Bucks launched Penta with a double Northern Lights Suplex. The action broke down as Pac caught Nicholas with a slingshot cutter. Pac caught Okada with a superkick. Pac called for Black Arrow but Nicholas shoved Pac off the ropes. Okada nailed Garcia with a standing dropkick. Garcia responded by applying a jackknife cradle for two. The Bucks nailed Okada with a double enzuigiri. Okada delivered Tombstone Piledrivers to both Garcia and Penta. The Bucks gave Garcia a double superkick. Okada delivered a Rainmaker to Garcia for the win.

WINNERS: Matthew & Nicholas Jackson & Kazuchika Okada in 12:20

—The Bucks delivered an EVP Trigger to Garcia after the match. Nicholas slammed Garcia onto a ladder. The Bucks placed Garcia in-between a ladder. Matthew went for a dive. Pac appeared with his bell hammer to make the save. Okada and The Bucks left the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a fun action packed match with everyone getting a chance to shine. The Bucks shined here playing such obnoxious heels. I’ve really liked Okada’s work since he’s come over to AEW. Okada wanting to start the match but immediately tagging out just works great as part of the heel act with The Bucks. Okada and The Bucks getting the win was good because they have big matches on the PPV. I liked how they have Daniel Garcia some focus coming out of the Continental Classic tournament. Right now, Garica is just another wrestler on the show who’s stuck in the middle of the pack.)

—Taz was inside the ring to broker a meeting between Chris Jericho and Hook. Jericho came out first. Hook came out next. Hook placed the FTW Title on the floor. Hook stood in the corner eating chips. The crowd chanted for “Hook!” Taz noted he’s just here to make things go nice and easy. The crowd booed as Jericho went to speak. He said he didn’t pull Hook off the ring apron to mess with him. He said Katsuyori Shibata was collateral damage. He said he didn’t feel Hook was listening to him as much as he should. He said people call him the greatest of all-time. He spoke about the Learning Tree. The crowd continued to boo. He said he was the Learning Tree. He said MJF, Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, Daniel Garcia, Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay have all gone to the next level. He said everyone that’s come into the Jericho Vortex have become better performers, better wrestlers and better people. He said he wanted him and Hook to scale to the highest of heights together. He asked Hook if he’s ready to sit inside the brilliant branches of the Learning Tree? Hook said no. The crowd cheered.

Jericho asked Hook what does he mean by no? Hook said he doesn’t need Jericho’s help. Jericho told Hook to not be stupid. Taz told Jericho to relax. The crowd booed as Jericho told Taz to stop. He said he was giving Hook some proper guidance that Taz should’ve given 30 years ago. Taz told Jericho to calm down. Jericho told Taz to stop. He said people like Taz think Hook’s a future world champion. He said Hook isn’t as good as he thinks he is. The crowd booed as Jericho shoved Taz as he went to speak. Hook dropped the mic and his bag of chips. Jericho tried to back down. Hook grabbed Jericho against the corner. He said Jericho crossed the line. He said he would show Jericho how good he is anytime, any place or anywhere. He told Jericho to leave the ring. Jericho left the ring. The crowd sang the goodbye song to Jericho.

(Amin’s Thoughts: They tried to get some more heat in this segment by getting Taz involved in the angle. I guess it kinda worked to get the crowd to boo Jericho. The problem here is Jericho feels like just another wrestler on the show. Jericho hasn’t done anything remotely interesting that has made viewers of the show wanting to see him get more screen time on TV. We’ve already seen Hook beat Jericho in a match on Dynamite. This didn’t get me interested in wanting to see a rematch at Dynasty. However, I could see them wanting to get more heat on Jericho by having him win the FTW Title. That way they could prolong the program between Jericho and Hook even further.)

—Renee had a sit-down interview with “Swerve” Strickland. Renee asked Strickland his thoughts about Joe calling him a choke artist. He asked Renee if she thought he was a choke artist. Renee said no. He said Joe wasn’t wrong about him stumbling on title opportunities. He spoke about falling forward into success. He spoke about getting up after being placed in a coffin. He spoke about being stapled and getting thrown into barbed wire. He spoke about still standing after Joe bloodied him up during the contract signing. He spoke about never giving up and never quitting. He said at Dynasty you will call him the new AEW World Champion. Renee asked Strickland what makes him so confident he can beat Joe at Dynasty. Strickland told Renee he will call Joe out in the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A strong babyface promo from Strickland speaking about always getting up and never giving up. I liked the tease at the end with Strickland calling out Joe for the main event. A good hook to try and get viewers to stick around for the rest of the show.)

(3) MARIAH MAY (w/“Timeless” Toni Storm & Luther) vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO

Purrazzo took control early, rocking May with a running knee strike. Purrazzo followed by hitting a leg sweep. Purrazzo went for a Fujiwara arm bar but May reached the ropes. Purrazzo went for a baseball slide but Storm pulled May out of the way. May took advantage, rocking Purrazzo with a forearm smash. Purrazzo responded by catching May with a draping arm breaker for two. Purrazzo went for a charge but May moved out of the way. May went for handstand head scissors but Purrazzo shoved her off. May responded, shoving Purrazzo to the floor. [c]

Purrazzo caught May with a flying knee drop as they returned from break. Purrazzo made a comeback hitting a running clothesline for two. Purrazzo caught May in a headlock takeover. Purrazzo went for a Fujiwara arm bar but May placed her foot on the ropes. Purrazzo rocked May with a pump kick for two. Purrazzo went for a powerbomb but May broke free. May responded by rocking Purrazzo with a head butt. May made a comeback rocking Purrazzo with a running hip attack. May connected with tornado DDT for two. May called for May Day but Purrazzo escaped. May went for a rollup. Purrazzo countered catching May with a sunset flip for the win.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 8:00

—Storm and May attacked Purrazzo after the match. Thunder Rosa ran down to make the save. Rosa decked Luther on her way to the ring. Rosa nailed Storm with a running boot. Rosa nailed May with a hook kick. Purrazzo wasn’t pleased Rosa came to the save. Rosa and Purrazzo began shoving each other. May pulled Purrazzo to the floor. Storm went for Storm Zero. Rosa responded decking Storm with a forearm smash. Rosa smeared lipstick over Storm’s face.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid match as both May and Purrazzo worked well together. I thought Rosa showed great fire in the post-match to build up the AEW Women’s Title match for Dynasty PPV. The interaction between Purrazzo and Rosa is something to keep an eye on. Purrazzo hasn’t clicked with crowds as a babyface. I could see Purrazzo accidently costing Rosa the title match at Dynasty. That leads to Purrazzo going heel. My prediction is Storm will retain the title at the Dynasty PPV. The big title program is between May and Storm when the eventual break up happens between them.)

—Renee was backstage with Bullet Club Gold. Jay White spoke about his rivalry with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn started over gold. He then challenged them to a unification match for the AEW Trios Titles and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Title at Dynasty.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This program between Bang Bang Gang and The Acclaimed has not been good at all. I’m glad we are getting the unification match at the Dynasty PPV. There are already too many titles in AEW. We don’t need to have ROH Titles on the show. This is a fine way to get rid of the ROH Six-Man Titles which are completely meaningless.) [c]

—The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn were backstage. Gunn spoke about beating Jay White’s ass and said he has beaten the hell out of his sons since they were kids. Anthony Bowens accepted the unification match for Dynasty. Max Caster challenged Austin & Colten Gunn to a tag match on Collision.

—Orange Cassidy made his way to ring for the next match. Orange got a nice reaction from that crowd. The announcers noted Tony Khan has made the unification match official for the Dynasty PPV. The unification match was announced for the Zero Hour and won’t be happening on the main card of the PPV.

(Amin’s Thoughts: That’s another show that Jay White isn’t on the main PPV card. I would just like to remind viewers of this show. Jay White was in the Full Gear PPV main event last November challenging MJF for the AEW World Title. Now he can’t even get on the PPV main card for Dynasty. WOOF!)

(4) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. SHANE TAYLOR (w/Lee Moriarty & Anthony Ogogo)

Moriarty and Ogogo stood on the ring apron. Taylor told them to get off the ring apron. Orange placed his hands in his pockets. Orange delivered a series of dropkicks but couldn’t get Taylor off his feet. Orange went for a satellite DDT but Taylor blocked. Taylor took control planting Orange with a hanging cutter. Taylor distracted the referee. Moriarty took advantage, running Orange into the barricade. Taylor rocked Orange with a huge palm strike. [c]

Orange made a comeback running Taylor into the turnbuckle as they returned from break. Taylor distracted the referee. Moriarty and Ogogo both went to grab Orange off the ropes. Taylor grabbed Orange, raising him above his head. Orange broke free rocking Taylor with strikes. Orange caught Moriarty and Ogogo with a pair of tope. Orange went for the Orange Punch but Taylor countered with a clothesline for two. Taylor nailed Orange with a knee strike. Orange responded with an Orange Punch. Taylor delivered a right hand. Orange responded by hitting a second Orange Punch for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 7:58

—Moriarty attacked Orange after the match. Ogogo rocked Orange with a boxing jab to the gut. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal ran down to make the save. Trent Beretta who was wearing a hoodie ringside swung a chair at Daniels who got his hands up. Beretta attacked Sydal with a chair as well. Sydal was on his knees. Beretta threw a chair right into Sydal’s face. This was reckless. Beretta stared at the heels and then walked to the back. Taylor rocked Orange with a right hand. They placed a Shane Taylor Promotions flag over Orange.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid match as both Orange and Taylor worked well together. It’s really hard to care about Taylor or his group because they never win any meaningful matches. My bigger issue is with the post-match angle. Can we get management in both WWE and AEW to tell their talent to stop throwing chairs at people’s faces. Liv Morgan, which looked to be accidental, threw a chair at Rhea Ripley’s face last week on WWE Raw. Beretta’s was worse because Sydal was already on his knee. Beretta just threw a chair into Sydal’s face. This was not good at all.)

—They aired a highlight package hyping the AEW International Championship match between Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly for Dynasty PPV.

—Will Ospreay made his entrance to a big reaction. [c]

(5) CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. WILL OSPREAY

Don Callis joined commentary for the match. Claudio started quickly rocking Ospreay with a running uppercut for a two count. Ospreay went for a hurricanrana but Claudio countered into a backbreaker. Ospreay responded by catching Claudio with a flying hurricanrana. Ospreay went for a dive but Claudio moved out of the way. The action moved to the floor as Claudio ran Ospreay into the barricade. Claudio launched Ospreay who leaped over the barricade in a cool spot. Ospreay rocked Claudio with a flying forearm off the barricade. Ospreay went for a springboard but Claudio draped him against the ropes. Claudio took control rocking Ospreay with a running double stomp. Ospreay responded by catching Claudio with a great looking tilt-a-whirl head scissors. Ospreay went for a plancha but Claudio caught him on the floor. Claudio took control planting Ospreay onto the ring apron. [c]

Ospreay rocked Claudio with a handspring kick as they returned from break. The crowd chanted “This Is Awesome!” Ospreay made a comeback rocking Claudio with a flying forearm for two. Ospreay applied a Sharpshooter. Claudio broke free, placing Ospreay in a Sharpshooter. Claudio transitioned into a crossface. Ospreay countered into a rollup for two. Claudio went for a springboard but Ospreay countered into a superkick. Ospreay connected with a Tiger Driver for two. The crowd chanted “Fight Forever!”

The crowd booed as Claudio raked Ospreay in the eyes. Claudio rocked Ospreay with a lariat for two. Ospreay went for a power bomb but Claudio landed on his feet. Claudio called for the Riolla Bomb but Ospreay countered into a Dragon hurricanrana for two. Ospreay went for a springboard but Claudio caught him with a Burning Hammer for two. Ospreay caught Claudio coming off the ropes with a Spanish Fly for two. Claudio caught Ospreay charging with a popup uppercut for two. Claudio went for a Giant Swing but Ospreay counted into a DDT. Ospreay connected with a Sky Twister for two. Ospreay delivered the Hidden Blade for the win.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 14:30

—Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher attacked Claudio after the match. Jon Moxley came out from the crowd to make the save. Moxley cleared the ring of Fletcher and Takeshita. Moxley and Hobbs exchanged strikes. Ospreay argued with Hobbs, Fletcher and Takeshita. Ospreay walked to the back.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a really fun action packed match. A great showing from both Ospreay and Claudio as they both worked great together. Another strong win for Ospreay, building him up for his match with Bryan Danielson at Dynasty. I liked the post-match angle with Ospreay not being happy with Don Callis Family attacking the Blackpool Combat Club. This was good as Ospreay needs to move way from The Don Callis Family.)

—“Swerve” Strickland’s music played. Strickland came out to a big reaction with Prince Nana. Strickland told them to cut his music. He hyped the AEW World Title match with Samoa Joe for Dynamite. The crowd chanted “Swerve’s House!” He spoke about knocking Joe on his ass. He said Joe had fear in his eyes. He spoke about holding the title above his head. He said Joe knows he’s going to beat him for the title. He called Joe to the ring.

Joe’s music played. Security held Joe back. Strickland climbed the ropes and delivered a flying stomp to all the security guards. Strickland pointed at the title. Strickland said he’s taking the title. A brawl broke out. Joe ran Strickland into the ring steps. Joe mocked Prince Nana’s dance. This gave Strickland the opening to rock Joe with House Call. Joe stopped Strickland from climbing the ropes. Joe rocked Strickland with a head butt. Joe followed by delivering a Muscle Buster. Joe held up the AEW World Title. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a strong post-match angle hyping up the AEW World Title for the Dynasty PPV. They want you to think Strickland might be winning the World Title after Joe stood tall as the dominant champion. ‘Hangman” Adam Page hasn’t been on TV since the Revolution PPV. I could see Hangman returning at the Dynasty PPV. Hangman said in his promos that he won’t let Strickland win the title. AEW could tell a great story with Strickland beating Hangman to win his first World Title.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: I liked this episode of AEW Dynamite. This wasn’t a show where Ospreay responded back to Paul “Triple H” Levesque who didn’t mention him by name. Instead, we saw Ospreay have a great match with Claudio. This wasn’t a show where they showed backstage footage from All In with CM Punk who’s no longer part of AEW. They focused on building the AEW Dynasty PPV. Overall, a good episode of Dynamite. AEW Dynasty is looking like it should be a very good show.