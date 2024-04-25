AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/24): Amin’s report on Tony Khan taking a beating, Ospreay competing for International Title shot, Moxley vs. Hobbs for IWGP Title, Swerve vs. Fletcher

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 24, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

—The show opened with an SUV arriving at the arena earlier in the day. AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada appeared along with the new AEW World Tag Team Champions Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. Soon after another SUV appeared. The door opened and Jack Perry appeared which got a nice reaction from the crowd. Security told Perry that he can’t be here. Matthew told the security that Perry was with them. Nicholas told the camera to keep following them. He said they have some business to attend to.

—The camera panned inside Daily Arena as Orange Cassidy’s music played. Suddenly, Orange was tossed into the arena. Orange was banged up selling an injury. The crowd booed as Trent Beretta was behind the attack. Trent grabbed the microphone. He told Chuck Taylor to make his way to the ring. Taylor entered the ring. Beretta told Taylor he didn’t do this arena. He told Taylor he was sorry for hugging this narcissistic prick. He said they brought Orange here to make him their mascot. He said instead Orange made them his lackeys. He told Trent that Orange doesn’t care about him. The crowd chanted “Freshly Squeezed!” He said he cared and loved Taylor. He told Taylor to do the right thing and give the people what they want. He tossed Taylor the mic and offered him a hug. Taylor told Trent he always knew he was a piece of s*it. The crowd cheered as he attacked Beretta with the microphone. Beretta left the ring. He said the people in the back won’t clear him. He challenged Trent to a Parking Lot Brawl.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I have some thoughts about this program. Beretta has been doing a good job playing a great unlikable heel. I’m still not all that interested in this storyline. Beretta has been showcased as a mid-card act on the show for such a long time. That makes it really hard to take Beretta as a serious heel. I thought the twist with Taylor came off well enough to set up a match between the two former partners. My main takeaway from this program is hopefully this leads to a chance in Orange’s character. Orange is a great wrestler but his on-screen character has a ceiling. A character change could possibly help Orange move into the main event scene.)

—IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley was backstage. He said he’s confident he will successfully defend the IWGP World Title tonight. He said he doesn’t want you to mistake that for arrogance or underestimation of his opponent Powerhouse Hobbs. He said he knows what Hobbs is capable off. He said he can smell Hobbs’ killer instinct from a mile away. He spoke about The Don Callis Family putting a hit out on his friend Bryan Danielson showing how far they are willing to go to get an edge. He said nobody knows more than him how to stay at the top. He said he doesn’t play golf. He said this is pro wrestling which is the greatest sport in the world. He said he’s going to remind everyone who he is. He said all the oxygen will be pulled from Hobbs’ lungs when his carcass hits the canvas. He said you will feel it from Jacksonville to Tokyo, Japan.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Moxley’s promo delivery is tremendous as he completely stands out from everyone else in a great way. Moxley delivers promos like it’s himself speaking and not someone who’s playing an onscreen wrestler for a show.)

—The crowd cheered as “Swerve” Strickland’s music played. Prince Nana came out and introduced Strickland as the new AEW World Champion. Strickland made his entrance to the ring. They should PIP highlights of Strickland beating Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title at Dynasty.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Just look at the difference of how Paul “Triple H” Levesque introduced Cody Rhodes as the new Undisputed WWE Champion on the Raw after WrestleMania. The emotional video they showed for Cody after he finished his story. AEW just presented Strickland like he was just any other champion on the show. This was really disappointing.)

(1) “SWERVE” STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. KYLE FLETCHER (w/Don Callis) — AEW World Title Eliminator Match

Don Callis joined the commentary team for the show. Fletcher and Strickland were both evenly matched to start. Strickland took control rocking Fletcher with a flying uppercut. The crowd cheered as Strickland danced. Fletcher responded with a running kick sending Strickland to the floor. Fletcher and Prince Nana exchanged words at ringside. Strickland took advantage, planting Fletcher with a backdrop on the floor. Strickland took the lead, rocking Fletcher with a running boot. [c]

Strickland planted Fletcher with a pump handle backbreaker as they returned from break. Fletcher responded by nailing Strickland with a superkick. Fletcher planted Strickland with a Michinoku Driver for a double down. They showed PIP of The Young Bucks, Okada and Perry walking backstage. They all entered Tony Khan’s office.

Strickland responded by catching Fletcher with a neck breaker on the ring apron. Strickland crushed Fletcher with a Swerve Stomp onto the ring apron. Strickland sold his leg on the floor. Strickland went for House Call but Fletcher countered into a half crab. Fletcher transitioned into a heel hook but Strickland grabbed the ropes. Strickland battled back, rocking Fletcher with a reverse handstand kick. Strickland made a comeback hitting a rolling flatliner. Strickland maintained control hitting a suplex for two. Strickland went for a Tombstone Piledriver but Fletcher countered. Fletcher slightly lost his balance but maintained control hitting a jumping Tombstone Piledriver on Strickland for two. Callis stood up on the announcers table and signalled something in Fletcher’s direction. Fletcher looked for something underneath the ring. Fletcher shook his head and changed his mind. Fletcher went for a superplex but Strickland blocked. Strickland delivered a Swerve Stomp but Fletcher kicked out at two. Strickland connected with House Call for the win.

WINNER: Swerve Strickland in 14:40

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid wrestling match. My compliments for the match ended there. Why was Fletcher in this World Title eliminator match? The last time Fletcher won a single’s match on AEW TV was last October on Collision against Boulder. My bigger question is why is Strickland wrestling in a meaningless match after becoming the first African-American wrestler to win the AEW World Title? Why couldn’t Strickland come out instead and cut a meaningful promo explaining what winning the AEW World Title meant to him? The next AEW PPV is in four weeks. Why couldn’t they use time on the show to set up Strickland’s first challenge at Double or Nothing. Strickland just felt like any other wrestler on the show who’s now having meaningless matches. This was not good at all.)

—They showed a graphic announcing Kenny Omega will return to Dynamite next week in Winnipeg.

—Renee Paquette interviewed Thunder Rosa backstage. Renee asked Rosa her thoughts about coming up short in her quest to win the AEW Women’s World Title. Rosa said she can’t stand here and complain. She said Deonna Purrazzo likes to get involved in her business. Deonna Purrazzo appeared. Purrazzo was upset that Rosa kept saying her name. Rosa and Purrazzo began shoving each other. They were pulled apart. [c]

—They showed highlights of Will Ospreay’s win over Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynasty, This was an incredible match.

(2) MINA SHIRAKAWA (w/Mariah May) vs. ANNA JAY

Shirakawa started quickly catching Jay with a basement dropkick. Shirakawa took control, dropping Jay on her knees. Shirakawa rocked Jay with an enzuigiri for two. Shirakawa applied a Figure-4-Leg Lock but Jay grabbed the ropes. Jay battled back draping Shirakawa against the ropes for a near fall. [c]

Jay and Shirakawa exchanged strikes as they returned from their break. Shirakawa made a comeback rocking Jay with a flying knee strike for two. Jay responded by nailing Shirakawa with a hook kick. Jay planted Shirakawa with the Widow’s Peak for two. Shirakawa responded by catching Jay with a Dragon Screw. Shirakawa rocked Jay with a running enzuigiri for two. Jay responded by catching Shirakawa in a sleeper hold. Shirakawa countered by catching Jay in a rolling cradle for the win.

WINNER: Mina Shirakawa in 8:55

—Mariah May celebrated after the ring as she brought champagne and bottles inside the ring. The crowd booed as Jay attacked May. The crowd cheered as AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm ran down to make the save. Storm gave May a hug. Serene Deeb came out. She chucked away Storm’s shoe. She then stared at Storm’s title. She told the camera to focus on her. The audio was really bad. Deeb said she would be the next AEW Women’s Champion. [c]

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid match as Jay and Shirakawa worked well together. I’ve been really liking Shirakawa’s work as she does a good job of knowing how to present herself like a star. My guess is Deeb will likely be Storm’s challenger at the Double or Nothing PPV. I could see Shirakawa possibly challenging Storm for the title at the Forbidden Door show. That’s when they start the split which leads to May challenging Storm for the title. Good match and post-match angle to possibly set up future matches.)

—Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander were standing in the ring. There were balloons on the ring post. Stokely asked the crowd if they are ready to party? They cheered. He noted Capris Coleman was on commentary. He handed it over to Statlander. She sang the praises for Willow Nightingale. They called out the new TBS Women’s Champion Willow to the ring. Coleman rapped to Willow’s theme. Willow received a great reaction from the crowd. Stokely said when this thing started he didn’t like Willow much. Willow said she didn’t Stokely much either. Stokely spoke about Willow earning the championship.

Willow spoke about sitting in the front row in 2020 at Daily Place for AEW shows. She said in 2022, Tony Schiavone met her in the ring. She pointed to the board which said Willow was All Elite. She said tonight she’s not trying to catch a break. She said she’s not a rookie. She said she stands here as the face of TBS. The music played as we heard piped in chants of CEO blasting in Daily’s Place. Mercedes Mone made her way to the ring. Mercedes said “Jacksonville, say hello to your CEO!” Willow said this was the fourth time Mercedes interrupted her. Mercedes said she came out here to congratulate Willow. She said she will be the new TBS Champion at Double or Nothing. She said she came out here to ask Willow if she was that b*tch who attacked her in the dark? Willow said no. Statlander spoke about and said Willow was attacked last week. Statlander wondered if Mercedes attacked Willow? Mercedes blamed both Statlander and Willow for attacking her. Stokely said it was Julia Hart.

Willow spoke up asking Mercedes if she had a personal vendetta against her? She asked if Mercedes thought she purposely injured her when they wrested in New Japan? Mercedes said if Willow is asking if she blamed her for almost ending her career? She said Willow doesn’t want the truth. Willow recalled going back to her hotel room and wondered if she could’ve beat Mercedes at full health? She said that championship reigns had quite the asterisk beside it. She held up the TBS Title over her head and said this doesn’t have an asterisk. She said she wanted to beat Mercedes at Double or Nothing at full health. She wants to show why she’s the TBS Champion. Mercedes said Willow knows she can’t beat her. Mercedes went to leave. Statlander grabbed Mercedes hand. Mercedes slapped Willow across the face. Statlander and Stokely held Willow back.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I really liked Willow Nightingale’s promo as she spoke with passion explaining her journey and what it meant to be TBS Champion. Willow came off as such a great likeable babyface. There’s still lots of improvements to be made but Mercedes has come off better in her last two promos on Dynamite. You just scream heel anytime Mercedes appears on the screen. I wouldn’t mind seeing Mercedes beating Willow at Double or Nothing in a heelish way to win the TBS Title. Statlander pulling on Mercedes was interesting, making you think she was the one behind the backstage attacks. This was good for building up the Willow and Mercedes match for Double or Nothing.)

—Jack Perry was shown leaving Tony Khan’s office. Alex Marvez asked Perry if he was reinstated to AEW. Perry blew him off. Kazuchika Okada and Nicholas Jackson both blew Marvez off as well. Matthew Jackson told Marvez that Tony Khan agreed he would meet Perry inside the ring.

—They showed clips of Jack Perry tearing up his AEW contract in January at the NJPW Battle in the Valley show. They showed clips of Perry returning at AEW Dynasty to help The Young Bucks win the AEW Tag Team Titles.

(3) CASINO GAUNTLET MATCH – AEW Intercontinental Title shot for Double or Nothing PPV at stake

Jay White was first. Dante Martin was second. Excalibur on commentary noted this match is contested under sudden death rules. Excalibur also noted multiple wrestlers will be in the match but doesn’t know who they are. Dante shined early catching White with a dropkick for a near fall. White used Dante’s momentum, launching him to the floor. Penta El Zero Mieda was next. Penta caught Martin and White with a pair of sling blades. Penta rocked Martin with a corner superkick. [c]

Kyle O’Reilly was next as they returned from break. O’Reilly rocked White with strikes. O’Reilly applied a heel hook but White grabbed the ropes. Will Ospreay came out next to a huge reaction. Ospreay rocked O’Reilly with a springboard forearm. Ospreay nailed Martin and Penta with a double handspring backflip kick. Ospreay and White had a nice moment which got a big reaction. Ospreay caught Martin with a standing Spanish Fly for two. Lance Archer was next. Archer grabbed Martin and choke slammed him onto White. Archer grabbed Ospreay and dumped him onto everyone on the floor. [c]

Komander came out next as they returned from break. Komander connected with a hurricanrana sending Archer crashing through a table on the floor. Komander planted Ospreay with an awesome satellite DDT for two. White planted Komander with a uranage slam for two. White went for a Blade Runner but Ospreay countered into a sit-out powerbomb for two. Jay Lethal came out next. Lethal planted Martin with the Lethal Combination. Lethal caught Penta with the Lethal Injection. Martin rocked White with a springboard dropkick. O’Reilly and Osprey had a great strike exchange. Ospreay went for the Storm Driver but had second thoughts after Bryan Danielson’s storyline injury at the Dynasty PPV. Komander caught O’Reilly with a shooting star press but Ospreay made the save. Ospreay rocked Komander with the Hidden Blade for the win.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 18:45 to earn an AEW International Title match at Double or Nothing

—AEW International Champion Roderick Strong came out with the rest of the Undisputed Kingdom. Ospreay and Strong had a stare down.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was the highlight of the show. I really liked the concept of the match with the announcers not knowing how many wrestlers can enter the match. The stipulation of sudden death made it more exciting as the finish of the match could come at any time. Ospreay winning this match was pretty interesting. The only reason being is Ospreay seemed like he was being built for an AEW World Title match at All In. I will give this some time and see where this program goes. This right now feels like a big step down with Ospreay challenging for a title which feels least important compared to the other men’s AEW titles.)

—The crowd booed as the newly crowned FTW Champion Chris Jericho came out next. He gloated about being the new FTW Champion. He said “There’s been a lot of negative connotation with FTW, does it mean F the World?” He said it now means “For the World” because he won it for the fans. He said the whole wrestling world is buzzing about his victory. He claimed Terry Funk told him his responsibility is to now teach the younger generation. The crowd booed. He also gave thanks to Hook for being a great champion and tough competitor. He said there’s still stuff he needs to teach Hook like getting rid of the dead weight around him. He brought up Taz and Katsuyori Shibata by name. He said Hook should listen to him when he told him to stay down. He said Hook forced to hit him in the head with a baseball bat. He next spoke about the many wrestlers who became bigger stars after coming out of the “Jericho Vortex.”

Big Bill’s music played as he made his way to the ring. He said was in the back listening to Jericho speak. He said he has one thing to say to him. He said he needed the guidance of “The Learning Tree.” He said Jericho is always willing to give advice. He said Jericho is willing to bring a less established guy to the top like him. He said there’s nobody bigger than him and fit to join “The Learning Tree.” Jericho said he’s been a big fan of Big Bill for years. He said he’s one of the reasons why Big Bill is in AEW. He said he would take it under consideration. Big Bill told Jericho to watch him.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Jericho is really leaning heavily into this new character of wanting to teach people. Is this AEW and Jericho’s way of mocking CM Punk without mentioning his name? This was definitely the tease of Jericho creating another new faction in AEW. This also looks like the pairing of Ricky Starks and Big Bill is done for now. I’m guessing Big Bill didn’t ask Starks what it was like to sit under the learning tree of Jericho. That program between Jericho and Starks was not good at all. It was actually the Punk program on Collision which helped Starks get his momentum back after his terrible program with Jericho. I can’t say this new Jericho heel faction interests me at all.)

(4) JON MOXLEY vs. POWERHOUSE HOBBS (w/Don Callis) — IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Jon Moxley came out from the crowd to a big reaction. Hobbs started quickly stomping away at Moxley in the corner. Moxley responded by planting Hobbs with a backdrop suplex. Hobbs no-sold It as he sent Moxley flying with an overhead suplex. Hobbs went for a running boot but Moxley moved out of the way. Hobbs and Moxley brawled in the crowd. They made their way back ringside. Schiavone spoke about how great it was coming back to Daily Place. Schiavone was cut-off as they went to break. [c]

Hobbs placed Moxley in a bear hug as they returned from break. Moxley moved as Hobbs charged as his knee crashed awkwardly into the turnbuckle. Moxley made a comeback catching Hobbs with a tope on the floor. Hobbs was selling his leg like he was in real bad pain on the floor. The referee just watched as Moxley kept rocking Hobbs with strikes in the corner. Moxley delivered a Paradigm Shift but Hobbs kicked out at two. Moxley applied the Bulldog Choke as Hobbs passed out.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 9:40 to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Title

(Amin’s Thoughts: You can tell Hobbs looked to be clearly hurt after his knee went into the turnbuckle. I want to wish Hobbs a speedy recovery. The match itself was fine and probably ended soon due to the injury. That’s a good thing because the most important thing is the safety of the wrestlers.)

—Konosuke Takeshita came out after the match. Takeshita motioned like he wanted to challenge Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Moxley has an upcoming IWGP World Heavyweight Title match set against Ren Narita at the NJPW Dontaku show in May. The winner of that match will next defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Shota Umino at the Resurgence show. Moxley and Takeshita would be a great match to have at the Double or Nothing show. I’m guessing Moxley will likely be IWGP World Heavyweight Champion heading into the Forbidden Door show in June.)

—Renee interviewed Katsuyori Shibata backstage. Shibata used his phone to challenge Jericho to an FTW Title match next week in Winnipeg. He also noted the rhinestones on Paquette’s shirt made a heart and said that’s fun.

—Tony Schiavone was inside the ring. He called out Jack Perry who received a big babyface reaction. Perry took the mic from Schiavone’s hand. He held up the mic. The crowd began singing “Oh, Cry Me A River!” He said he had some of his best nights here in Jacksonville. He said tonight he has business to handle. He called Tony Khan to the ring. Tony Khan came out. The crowd chanted “He’s our scapegoat!” He said it’s been a long road. Tony nodded his head. He spoke about how it’s been almost five years since the first Double or Nothing. He said AEW has since gone on to “Change The World!” A clue. He said he and Tony had their ups and downs. He said the only thing he ever wanted was what’s best for AEW. Tony applauded. He asked Tony to shake his hand and reinstate him. The crowd cheered. Tony smiled. They hugged. The crowd cheered. Taz on commentary said “Tony’s a great boss and great guy.” Perry smiled into the camera with Tony not looking.

Perry held Tony’s hand. He attacked Tony with the microphone. Kazuchika Okada, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson ran down asking Perry what he did. Okada held Perry back in the corner. Matthew and Nicholas both held Tony by each of his hands. It looked like a tease for the EVP Trigger. Okada stopped The Bucks. They helped Tony to his feet. Okada gave the thumbs up sign. Okada did the Scott Hall signature point pose. The Bucks delivered the Tony Khan Driver to Tony Khan. The crowd booed. AEW referees entered the ring. Perry stood on the turnbuckle and flipped off the crowd. The audio for the show was not good at all. You couldn’t clearly know if the crowd was booing, cheering or feeling mixed for the angle. The announcer team was quiet. No wrestlers came out. The Elite posed on the entrance ramp. Matthew said “This time they change the world.” The Elite went to the back. AEW wrestlers finally came out. Tony Khan’s dad Shad Khan also came out. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I wrote in my AEW Dynamite review last week for PWTorch that the story with The Young Bucks might lead to Tony Khan playing an onscreen character. This was a pretty interesting angle to close the show. This was a great way to introduce Perry back to the AEW audience by having him attack Tony Khan. The angle itself was good to get heat on The Elite. Let’s now see where this angle goes from here.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS: This was a pretty wild episode of AEW Dynamite. Not in a good way. That’s pretty much the AEW story. AEW PPV are really good shows. AEW television shows are mostly a mixed bag. Sometimes good. Sometimes bad. This wasn’t good or bad. This was just a wild chaotic mess of a show.

