News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Stoup: Solo tells Roman to come find him at Summerslam, Bloodline wins Gauntlet, listener interaction (141 min.)

July 27, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tom Stoup to discuss WWE Smackdown including Solo Sikoa telling Roman Reigns he knows where to find him at Summerslam, Bloodline win a tag team gauntlet match, L.A. Knight-Logan Paul angle, and more with live video caller, emails, and chat room interactions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024