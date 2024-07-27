FREE PODCAST 7/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Stoup: Solo tells Roman to come find him at Summerslam, Bloodline wins Gauntlet, listener interaction (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tom Stoup to discuss WWE Smackdown including Solo Sikoa telling Roman Reigns he knows where to find him at Summerslam, Bloodline win a tag team gauntlet match, L.A. Knight-Logan Paul angle, and more with live video caller, emails, and chat room interactions.

