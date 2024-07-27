News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/26 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Tag Team Gauntlet match, Summerslam hype, Solo calls out Roman, Logan attacks Knight, Waller screws over Theory again (15 min.)

July 27, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 26 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring a Tag Team Gauntlet match, Solo Sikoa calling out Roman Reigns, Logan Paul attacking L.A. Knight, Waller screwing over Theory again, Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley & Michin, and more.

