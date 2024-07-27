VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #820 (August 7, 2004): Cover Story looking at media spotlight on Lesnar’s first week in Vikings training camp, 10 Questions with WWE announcer Todd Grisham, Torch Talk with Honky Tonk Man, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #820 cover-dated August 7, 2004: This week’s Torch Newsletter includes a Cover Story looking at the media spotlight on Brock Lesnar’s first week in Vikings training camp… James Guttman debuts his new column format with his “Quote of the Week,” “Then & Now – 1993” comparisons, “Three Things” featuring this week’s hot topics, and a commentary on Brock Lesnar… Jason Powell’s “On Topic” features his July Hitlist… Bruce Mitchell’s “Weekly Memo” featuring “10 Questions with WWE announcer Todd Grisham”… The new multi-part “Torch Talk” with Honky Tonk Man begins this week (a link is also provided for an audio version of part one)… An “ROH Roundable Review” of Ultimate Endurance from June 12 is featured with reviews from Wade Keller, Bruce Mitchell, Sean Radican, and Derek Burgan, plus Keller’s match analysis and star ratings… The Top Five Stories of the Week… Plus the WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, OVW Newswire, and ETC. Newswire, WWE Live Event Results, WWE TV Recaps, Backtrack featuring excerpts of the Vince McMahon “Not Guilty” verdict issue, the handy Weekly Events Schedule, Wade Keller’s End Notes, and more…

