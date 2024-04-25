AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (4/25): Viewership drops to lowest of year, barely outdrawing NXT in viewership and key demo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 683,000 viewers, down from 762,000 the prior week. It is easily the lowest viewership of the year and the lowest of since it drew 670,000 viewers on Jan. 13, 2021, over three years ago. It barely outdrew NXT the night before, which drew 661,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.23 rating, back down to where it was the two weeks before the Jack Perry-C.M. Punk footage aired. NXT drew a 0.20 in the key demo.

It went up against NBA and NHL playoffs games, the West Coast timeslot was live instead of delayed until prime time, and they had major audio quality issues that all contributed to the low viewership numbers.

We will have a more detailed update to this report later today.