TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/25): Lilly’s report on Nemeth vs. Edwards, Santana vs. Reed, Brookside vs. Ash

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

APRIL 25, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV AT PALMS CASINO RESORT

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Rebellion highlight video.

“Cross the Line” open.

-“The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth solemnly walked to the ring. Fans chanted his name and he thanked them. He said that he had planned to be here tonight as the world champion but he failed. He said he left it all out there and had no excuses. He mentioned losing in front of his family and doesn’t know what’s next for him.

The lights went out and “Broken” Matt Hardy walked to the ring to cheers and a “Delete!” chant. Matt said that he had a premonition that the lights would go out after the Rebellion main event and he would be in the ring with the world champion, who he hoped would be Nemeth. Matt said he saw something on the footage; the replay showed that Nemeth had his shoulder up. Back in the ring, Matt said it didn’t look like an official pinfall and maybe Nemeth should still be champion,

Matt said he is here to challenge the champion of the world. He offered Nemeth a title shot down the line. The System walked to the stage. Moose said that Matt thinks he’s the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders and he can see why they suck. Moose said this isn’t football and you can’t challenge the play. Nemeth challenged The System to get in the ring. Eddie Edwards said Nemeth sounds pathetic. He said that Nemeth wanted to be the next Kurt Angle but he may not even be the next Eric Angle. Nemeth said he finally knows what he’s going to do — he’s going to beat the hell out of Eddie tonight.

-Santino Marella was with Mustafa Ali, The Good Hands, and the security guards. Santino was putting names in the Ballot Box to see who would challenge for the X Division Title. Jordynne Grace put a name in the box and asked to talk to Santino. [c]

-Replay of the Knockouts Title match at Rebellion, where The Good Hands, PCO, Kon, and Sami Callihan got involved, which led to Grace pinning Steph DeLander.

-Gia Miller interviewed Grace. Grace said she was glad that PCO was on standby and was happy to see Sami Callihan back. She talked about her match next week again Miyu Yamashita and said that she asked Santino to make it a title match. Miyu showed up and said she would take the title.

(1) MIKE SANTANA vs. MYRON REED (w/The Rascalz)

Santana entered through the crowd and got a good reaction from fans. Reed went after Santana at the bell. Santana decked Reed and clotheslined him. Santana missed a charge in the corner. Reed came back with a kick. Santana fired back with chops. Reed dropkicked Santana. Santana gave Reed a cutter on the apron. Santana did a dive on the Rascalz at ringside, to the delight of the crowd. Back in the ring, Santana gave Reed a spinning clothesline and got the pin.

WINNER: Mike Santana in 4:00.

Steve Maclin walked to ringside. He and The Rascalz surrounded Santana, but The Rascalz bailed and left Maclin by himself. Santana got the best of the exchange and Maclin left up the ramp. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: A quick win for Santana to establish him as a force. I would have liked to see more from Reed, who has a lot to offer, but that wasn’t his role tonight.)

-A graphic showed that Steve Maclin has re-signed with TNA.

-Steph DeLander and Kon promo. Steph called her loss at Rebellion “The Las Vegas Screwjob.” She challenged Jordynne Grace and PCO to face her and Kon at Under Siege. Kon said he would finish the job.

-Josh Alexander walked to the ring for a promo. Fans chanted “Walking Weapon.” He said it was a good day; any time he can step in a TNA ring is a good day. He said he bleeds for these letters and he showed it against Hammerstone. He said it’s time that he is called the world champion again. He was interrupted by Frankie Kazarian.

Frankie walked to the stage. He said Alexander was entitled and that he won one match and thinks he deserves a title shot. Frankie talked about beating Eric Young at Rebellion, so he deserves a title shot. Frankie got in the ring. Alexander said they should face each other to determine the number one contender. Frankie said he was injured after his match and wasn’t at his best. Alexander said if Frankie doesn’t want to fight, he can just be the top contender. Frankie said “That doesn’t work for me, brother.” A referee got in the ring and Jade Chung announced that the match would happen right now.

(2) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Both wrestlers were dressed in street clothes. Frankie attacked Alexander at the bell. Alexander made a comeback. Alexander dropkicked Frankie, who rolled out of the ring. [c]

Frankie punched Alexander on the floor, then gave him a legdrop back in the ring. Frankie gave Alexander a Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Alexander fought back with chops, but Frankie cut him off. Frankie gave Alexander a cradle suplex for a two count. Alexander came back with chops and a backdrop. Alexander got a two count after a senton. Frankie gave Alexander a backstabber and put him in a chicken wing. Alexander got out and put Frankie in an ankle lock. Frankie fought out of it and gave Alexander a DDT for a two count.

Frankie went to dropkick Alexander, but Alexander turned it into an ankle lock. Alexander gave Frankie a series of German suplexes. Frankie backdropped out of a C-4 Spike and gave Alexander a cutter for a two count. Frankie brought in a chain and a chair. Frankie threw out the chair and was going to use the chain, but Eric Young ran in and took it away. Frankie fell down to pretend Eric had hit him, but the referee didn’t buy it. Alexander put Frankie in an ankle lock and Frankie tapped.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match and really picked up at the end. It’s good to see Alexander back in the title picture. The Frankie vs. Eric feud doesn’t appear to be over.)

-Jake Something and Deaner put papers in the ballot box. Hammerstone walked in and confronted them. Hammerstone pushed Jake, but Santino broke it up and made a match for them to face each other at Under Siege.

-AJ Francis, Rich Swann, and rapper Bun B arrived by limo. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed AJ, Swann, and Bun B on the stage. Fans booed AJ when he talked. He introduced Bun B to the crowd, who was booed also. AJ told the fans to shut their mouths. AJ bragged about his celebrity friends who have been showing up. Bun B said his accommodations have been first class. Gia asked if Swann’s win over Joe Hendry at Rebellion was tainted. Swann said that Hendry learned a valuable lesson about treating them with respect. Hendry came out after Gia said his name.

Fans chanted “We believe!” AJ asked Hendry if they would have to teach him a lesson again. Hendry said he wasn’t here to fight. He said he suffered a groin injury at Rebellion and he was humbled. He said he owed them an apology and he would do it the right way next week in the ring.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt were shown on camera in a perch above the ring. They were interrupted by Ash By Elegance’s concierge. He brought out Ash.

(3) XIA BROOKSIDE vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE

They talked trash at the start of the match and went head to head. Xia took Ash to the mat with a rana and followed with kicks in the corner. Ash clotheslined Xia and gave her an elbow drop for a two count. Ash choked Xia on the middle rope. Ash suplexed Xia and got a two count. Ash gave Xia some forearm shots in the corner. Ash booted Xia on the ramp and followed with a summersault elbow.

Back in the ring, Ash got a two count. Ash put Xia in a chinlock. Xia kicked out of two pin attempts. Ash returned to the chinlock. Xia finally made a comeback. Xia gave Ash a crossbody block from the top rope for a two count. Ash caught Xia with a kick. Ash threw Xia out of the ring. The concierge gave Ash colorful brass knuckles, but the referee caught it and they argued. Xia used the distraction and rolled up Ash for the win.

WINNER: Xia Brookside in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was the best of their series of matches, but I’m ready to see them move on to something else.)

-More wrestlers were shown at the ballot box with Santino. [c]

-Wrestlers were at the ballot box and there were accusations of voter fraud. Santino stopped everyone from arguing and declared that the top two vote-getters would have a match next week and the winner would face Mustafa Ali at Under Siege.

(4) SAMI CALLIHAN vs. THE GOOD HANDS (John Skylar & Jason Hotch)

The Good Hands did mic work on the way to the ring and said they demanded the match after Sami attacked them at Rebellion. Hotch attacked Sami at the bell, but Sami dropped him. Sami pulled out a photo of PCO and used it to gave Hotch a paper cut between the fingers. The fans were solidly behind Sami. Skyler gave Sami a spear. Skyler got a two count on Sami. Sami made a comeback. Sami gave Hotch a piledriver and got the pin.

WINNER: Sami Callihan in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: There wasn’t much to the match, but it was effective in re-establishing Sami.)

-Backstage, Steve Maclin approached Frankie Kazarian. Maclin talked about their problems with Mike Santana, Eric Young, and Josh Alexander. Frankie said he didn’t trust Maclin. Maclin explained that they could help with each other’s enemies. Maclin left and Frankie thought it over. [c]

Matches for next week:

*Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel to determine the number one contender to the X Division Title

*Joe Hendry apologizes to AJ Francis & Rich Swann

*Knockouts Title match: Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the matches for Under Siege.

-Nic Nemeth’s brother Ryan was shown in the crowd.

-Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers, and Nic Nemeth came to the ring for the main event. [c]

(5) NIC NEMETH vs. EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards & Brian Myers)

Nemeth took Eddie to the mat early. Nemeth dropped Eddie with a shoulder block. Alisha caused a distraction by grabbing Nemeth’s foot, which gave Eddie the advantage. Alisha interfered again, as Myers clapped. Eddie continued to hold the advantage. Ryan Nemeth was shown cheering on Nic in the crowd. Nemeth kicked Eddie and ran him into the turnbuckles. Myers got on the apron and Eddie used the distraction to knock Nemeth to the floor. [c]

Nemeth fought back with chops, but Eddie cut off his rally with a knee to the midsection. Eddie put Nemeth in a chinlock. Nemeth splashed Eddie in the corner and gave him a neckbreaker, followed by a series of elbow drops. He got a two count. Nemeth gave Eddie a DDT. Nemeth warmed up for a superkick, but Eddie rolled out of the ring. Eddie gave Nemeth a superplex, followed by a Tiger Driver for a two count.

Nemeth caught Eddie with a superkick and an Angle Slam for a two count. They traded punches and chops. They clotheslined each other to the mat. Myers and Ryan got into it. Security held back Ryan. While the referee was distracted, Moose ran in and laid out Nemeth with the title belt. Eddie gave Nemeth the Boston Knee Party and got the pin.

WINNER: Eddie Edwards in 17:00.

After the match, The System continued to attack Nemeth as security held Ryan back. Moose hit Nemeth with a chair. Speedball Mountain finally ran in for the save and The System fled. Ryan got in the ring and helped Nic.

(D.L.’s Take: An upset. A thought Nemeth would get the win to rebound from his Rebellion loss, but they went another direction. Perhaps they are building to a Moose vs. Nemeth rematch down the line.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: They tried to accomplish a lot tonight by tying up loose ends from Rebellion and promoting the next Impact Plus special, Under Siege, which has a quick turnaround. They succeeded for the most part. The pattern of short squash matches continued, but they were effective in establishing the returning Mike Santana and Sami Callihan. The Joe Hendry/First Class segment was a promo to promote another promo, but TNA seems to like giving this feud a lot of time. A talk-heavy show, but capped off by a good main event.

Darrin Lilly is a Pro Wrestling Torch contributor who writes the weekly TNA Impact Wrestling TV results and co-hosts the TNA Impact Wrestling podcast for the site with John Laslo. You can find him on Instagram and Threads at dklstl or on You Tube at Darrin’s Wrestling World.