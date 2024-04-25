News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/25 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): Tony Khan beatdown on Dynamite, Todd’s most passionate F-bomb filled rant ever, WWE releases, TNA PPV review, TV reviews (101 min.)

April 25, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • WWE releases including Cameron Grimes, Xia Li, Von Wagner, Jinder Mahal, more
  • A review of the TNA Rebellion PPV
  • Reviews of AEW’s TV shows: Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite including the Tony Khan beatdown, thoughts on Dynamite’s viewership, and Todd’s most passionate f-bomb filled rant ever about an AEW segment
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown, Raw, and NXT Spring Breakin’

