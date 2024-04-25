VIP AUDIO 4/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-25-2006): TNA Lockdown Roundtable including Sting’s Warriors vs. Jarrett’s Army, Christian, Samoa Joe, Team 3D, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our TNA Lockdown PPV Rapid-fire Analysis and Roundtable from Apr. 25, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined first by PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell for a 30 minute rapid-fire Roundtable and then Pat McNeill and James Caldwell for a nearly one-hour Roundtable. The event headlined with Sting’s Warriors vs. Jarrett’s Army, plus Christian Cage, Samoa Joe, Team 3D, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO