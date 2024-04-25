VIP AUDIO 4/25 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Entrance music importance, Swerve or Ospreay, last year’s NXT call-ups, non-compete clauses, Money Mark promoters (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part two of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Is there anything more important to a wrestler’s presentation than their entrance music?

Favorite “money mark” promoter?

Is it way unfair to compare C.M. Punk and Vince McMahon for their character?

Fallout and pro wrestling?

What wrestler would have the best chance to survive in a post-apocalypse world?

What value would Josh Alexander and Speedball Mike Bailey have outside of TNA?

What should be next for Chris Jericho?

Is it unfair to criticize Ronda Rousey for needing her matches scripted and rehearsed?

Can Swerve Strickland actually bring in more new AEW viewers than Will Ospreay? Is that an argument to keep World Title on him

Thoughts on the non-compete clause ban affecting pro wrestling?

Who was a better talent scout, Jim Ross or Mark Henry?

Evaluating last year’s NXT call ups including J.D. McDonagh, Zoey Stark, Grayson Waller, and others

An example of a soap opera relying on their viewers having knowledge from online fan conversations.

In defense of Tony Khan’s selling

Thoughts on Moose being TNA World Champion?

Have AEW and WWE stopped doing interviews on PPVs now?

What’s next for The Judgment Day?

If C.M. Punk was fired for lunging toward Tony Khan, why shouldn’t The Young Bucks be fired by TK now for stuff piledriving him live on TV?

Can’t the case be made that AEW is dying at least in terms of being a viable competitor to WWE?

In defense of Nia Jax’s promo that was criticized last week

Is there a rule you can’t injure someone in a pro wrestling match with a legal move?

Is Tony Khan going to join The Elite like Eric Bischoff joined The NWO after they powerbombed him?

What happened to the documentary on the lead up to WrestleMania with the audible with The Rock and Cody Rhodes?

