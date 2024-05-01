WWE BACKLASH PREVIEW (5/4): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Where: Lyon-Décines , France at LDLC Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,621 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,977.

How To Watch: Live on Peacock and WWE Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles – Undisputed WWE Championship

Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso – World Heavyweight Championship

Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton – WWE Women’s Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill – Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga) vs. Kevin Owens & Randy Orton – Tag Team Match

