WWE WRESTLEMANIA XL – NIGHT TWO RESULTS (4/7): Keller’s report on Reigns vs. Cody, Rollins vs. McIntyre, Iyo Sky vs. Bayley, Logan vs. Orton vs. Owens, more

-They opened with video package previewing the event.

-Scenes aired of the stadium as Michael Cole said it was another sellout crowd. He also noted it was warmer (61 compared to 51 last night). They cut backstage to Drew McIntyre warming up. Cole said the last time Drew won a world title, it was COVID and there were no fans. Then they showed Seth Rollins backstage staring at his World Hvt. Title belt.

-Samantha Irvin introduced “War and Treaty” to perform “God Bless America.”

-Irvin then introduced Stephanie McMahon. Cole said it was a surprise. He credited her for being part of the reason he has had chance to call WWE matches for 27 years. She commented on the weather being warmer. She said she has had a chance to be part of every WrestleMania since she “about eight years old” at WrestleMania 1. (Does she not know if he was 8 then?) She said WrestleMania XL is the one she is most proud of “because this is the first WrestleMania of the Paul Levesque era.” (How do you confirm you’re at odds with your father without saying you’re at odds with your father? And “at odds with” might be a tepid phrasing of “now despises.”) She said nobody understands more than Triple H how to bring everyone together for something they all love. She asked if they were ready and then introduced night 2 of WrestleMania.

(1) SETH ROLLINS vs. DREW MCINTYRE – World Hvt. Title match

C.M. Punk was at ringside having made his entrance to his music at the very end of the Kickoff show. Drew made his entrance as about a dozen bagpipe players performed on the stage. Drew then walked down the ramp under swords lifted by a long row of Highlanders (Cole called them “nerds.”) They cut to the ringside commentary table where Cole acknowledged Punk’s presence. (By the end of Wednesday night, will a lot of Punk fans look at him differently? Will WWE look at Punk differently?) Cole said the weather is not a factor. “It feels glorious out here tonight!” he said. Seth also made his entrance with a band on the stage including bagpipe players from the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association. They surrounded the ring and played and danced. Formal ring introductions then took place as the fans sang Seth’s song.

The bell rang 22 minutes into the hour. Drew landed an instant Claymore at the bell for a near fall that sent a suge of adrenaline through the crowd. Seth rolled to the floor. Drew clipped his knee from behind. Seth pounded the mat in pain and agony. Punk stood as Drew looked at him. Punk said, “Yeah, I see you, you goof.” Seth then countered Drew at ringside with a quick Pedigree, although it was sloppy as Seth clutched his knee afterward. Seth rolled into the ring and Drew followed. Seth gave Drew a quick Stomp for a near fall at 2:00.

Punk said he respects both of them and that in his ten year absence, they ruled, but they aren’t the Best in the World. He said he and Seth don’t get along because in some ways they’re similar. Drew delivered a neckbreaker. He then kipped up. Drew went for a Claymore, but Seth caught him and delivered a Pedigree and a Stomp for a dramatic near fall. Seth climbed to the top rope at6:00 and went for a Stomp, but Drew moved. Seth avoided a subsequent Claymore, but Drew landed a Future Shock DDT for a near fall. “This is awesome!” rang out. Drew did a Go To Sleep signal and looked down at Punk. “He commenting on how he’s putting this crowd to sleep,” Punk said with a smile.

Drew landed a running Claymore running the ropes for another near fall. Drew rolled out of the ring as announced wondered if Drew was starting to doubt himself. Drew cleared the announce desk. Punk said loudly that doubt is clearly entering the ring. Drew set up a powerbomb, but Seth battled out of it. Seth then gave Drew a Stomp on the desk. He threw Drew back into the ring. Drew caught Seth with a Claymore out of nowhere for a dramatic near fall. Drew hit another Claymore for a three count.

Cole said it’s the first time in his life he’s won a world title in front of fans. Punk said he beat a compromised man who competed in the second-longest WrestleMania main event of all time the previous night. Drew held out his hands as the referee handed him the belt. He broke down with emotions and eventually stood and held the belt high to a nice round of applause.

WINNER: Drew in 10:00 to capture the World Hvt. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not sure what the record is for a match going at least ten minutes that consisted nearly entirely of signature moves and finishers, but this has to be among the highest percentages ever. It was Claymores, Stomps, and Future Shocks.)

-Drew then sat on the announce desk and talked at him. Punk said he can’t hear him because he has “cans on.” Punk said it was hilarious and asked Drew why he was making it about him. Drew stood over Punk on the table. “I ain’t never won a title and heard other people chanting somebody else’s name.” (Uh, when he last won the AEW World Title, fans in Chicago were chanting “MJF” minutes before Punk’s meltdown at the media Q&A.) After Drew crotch chopped him, Punk had enough and swept Drew’s legs out from under him. He then took off his arm brace and used it as a weapon against Drew and stomped away at him. Damian Priest’s music then played. Fans popped as he ran to the ring. Punk smiled and looked down at Drew. Priest nailed Drew with the briefcase and cashed it in.

(2) DREW MCINTYRE vs. DAMIAN PRIEST – World Hvt. Title match

Priest threw Drew into the ring and gave him a South of Heaven chokeslam for a three count. Cole said it’s only the second time in WrestleMania history that has happened.

WINNER: Priest in about five seconds to win the World Hvt. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: So how long does Priest wear that title? Is this more about the MITB birefcase holder ending Drew’s reign because of Punk’s beatdown to add to their feud, or is this about thinking now is the time to actually elevate Priest?)

-Priest ran up the ramp and celebrated with the rest of The Judgment Day. Punk sat on the announce desk and mock applauded Drew with a smile. Drew glared at him from the ring.

-A commercial aired for the documentary on the switch from Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes to Roman vs. The Rock and then back to Reigns vs. Cody. Levesque said they blurred the lines between reality and fiction. [c]

(3) THE FINAL TESTAMENT (Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain w/Paul Ellering, Scarlett) vs. BOBBY LASHLEY & THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins w/B-Fab)

Irvin announced that Snoop Dogg was special guest commentator. He made his way to ringside. Then Irvin introduced Bubba Ray Dudley as guest referee. His boot slipped on the bottom rope as he climbed to salute the fans, which McAfee reacted to. The bell rang 50 minutes into the hour. Everyone brawled with kendo sticks, chairs, and trash cans in the ring and at ringside in the opening minutes. Lashley applied a Hurt Lock on Kross, but Scarlett broke it up by hitting Lashley with a kendo stick. B-Fab then attacked Scarlett. B-Fab gave Scarlett a Russian leg sweep off the ring apron through a table below.

Kross gave Lashley a Saitio suplex and then DDT’d Lashley on a chair that was set up mid-ring. Kross took issue with Bubba’s two count, insisting it was three. He shoved him. Bubba put on his Dudley glasses. Fans cheered. Lashley speared Kross.Lashley and Ford spread Kross’s legs and Dawkins leaped off the top rope and headbutted Kross in the crotch. Kross cried out in pain. The Profits and Lashley then led the crowd, with Dudley, of having the crowd yell, “Get the tables!” The Profits put Kross on the talble set up in mid-ring and it broke immediately when one of the legs gave out. Ford was on the top rope waiting. Dawkins and Ford grabbed another table from under the ring. They set this one up better and they succeeded with Ford’s leaping splash on Kross for a three count.

WINNERS: Lashley & Profits in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Fine for what it was. A crowd-pleaser that didn’t overstay its welcome. The inclusion of Bubba Ray Dudley added something extra. I still think wrestlers should be required to take a seminar every two years on how to properly lock table legs when setting up table spots.)

-They showed Logan Paul doing push-ups backstage. [c]

-Kayla Braxton interviewed Paul Heyman backstage. She congratulated him on his Hall of Fame induction and then asked him to explain Bloodline Rules. He pretended to answer seriously, and then said it just means no DQ, no countout until a declarative finish until one man is announced as the Undisputed Universal Champion and “the other man goes home to his wife named Brandi.”

(4) L.A. KNIGHT vs. A.J. STYLES

As Knight made his way out, Cole said this is easily the biggest match of his career. (Considering he faced Roman Reigns in a Universal Title match last year at Crown Jewel, I’m not sure that’s a consensus view just because it’s WrestleMania.) Styles came out second and ran to the ring and jump-started the match before Irvin could finish her introduction of him. The bell rang 12 minutes into the second hour.

Styles chopped Knight and then charged at him. Knight moved and Styles crashed to the floor. Knight went after Styles at ringside as Cole said they’ve been in the same promotions over the years, but never feuded like this. Styles bashed Styles into the ringside table and then threw him back in the ring. Styles battled back and went after Knight’s legs. Knight made a comeback a delivered a German suplex off the top rope for a near fall at 6:30.

Styles came back with a Calf Crusher mid-ring. Knight fought back at ringside and tore up the mat. Styles backdropped Knight onto it and then climbed into the ring to bear the count. The ref got to nine-and-a-half before Knight leaped back into the ring. The ref had a look on his face that indicated he wondered if Knight thought he had a 20 count of something. Styles leaped off the top rope, but Knight lifted his knees.

At 12:00 Knight knocked Styles out of mid-air and Styles landed on the top rope and fell into the ring. He then hit Blunt Force Trauma for the win.

WINNER: Knight in 12:30.

(Keller’s Analysis: A lot of eyes on Knight to see if he could keep up with Styles in this one and have a good match. He succeeded, a testament to Knight, but also what a pro Styles is. The crowd was into Knight throughout this intense, fast-paced, hard-hitting match. He did a good job selling and his offense looked strong.)

-A video package aired on the WWE Hall of Fame, including Paul Heyman saying, “I damn well deserve it.”

-The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 were then introduced on the stage. Mike Rotunda looked sad as he opened his jacket and showed a Bray Wyatt t-shirt he was wearing. Heyman came out as an “ECW” chant rang out.

-A video aired on WWE’s work in the community on the Road to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

-Graves thanked The Weeknd for “Gasoline,” one of the themes of WrestleMania.

(5) LOGAN PAUL vs. RANDY ORTON vs. KEVIN OWENS – U.S. Title match

Logan made his entrance in a pickup truck splashed with his beverage logo. KO offered Orton a ride to the ring on his golf cart. The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour.

Orton and KO teamed up against Logan at ringside a minute in including taking turns slamming him onto an announce desk and comparing notes the best technique. KO asked Logan if he was having a good time. Owens gave Logan a senton. Orton went for the pin. Owens took exception. It seemed to dawn on them that only one of them can win. Owens asked if they should fight. They seemed to agree to stay on Logan, but then Orton tried an RKO. Owens blocked it and stared at Orton. Fans chanted “You f—ed up!” They agreed to start fighting as Logan rolled out of the ring. Owens headbutted Orton. Logan then returned to the ring and clotheslined both of them. The crowd began chanting the name of every high-profile energy drink other than Logan’s.

Logan attacked Orton in the corner. KO superkicked Logan into Orton’s lap in the corner. KO then landed a cannonball in the corner on both of them. When Owens went for a top rope swanton, Logan lifted his knees. Logan then landed a swanton on KO and followed with a frog splash on Orton for a two count. Logan and Orton stood and exchanged strikes. Logan got the better of Orton. McAfee exclaimed, “This man f—- Floyd Mayweather.” (Not sure he knew what the word “fought” actually sounded like there.) Orton raked Logan’s eyes and then rallied against KO as fans chanted “We want water!” KO then went after Orton, but Orton dropped him with two clotheslines and a snap powerslam.

Orton set up a draping DDT on KO, but Logan hit him with a right. Orton snap powerslammed Logan right afterward. Orton then gave both KO and Logan draping DDTs. He played to the crowd and strutted a bit. KO superkicked Orton as Logan blocked an RKO attempt. KO scored a two count on Logan at 10:00.

KO climbed to the top rope. Logan and Orton got in there. KO knocked them both down. Logan popped back up, but KO countered into a powerslam off the top rope. KO then landed a moonsault off the top rope for a near fall that the crowd popped for. Orton then went for an RKO on KO, but KO blocked it and rolled up Orton for a two count. KO went for a Pop-up Powerbomb, but countered with an RKO for a two count. KO rolled to the floor. Logan entered with brass knuckles on. Orton ducked, but Logan tried again and landed it. Orton managed to kick out. McAfee said it was probably muscle memory from Orton. KO grabbed Logan’s hand. Logan punched him in the body and jaw, then turned back to Orton. Orton gave Logan an RKO as Logan wound up to punch him. Both were down and slow to get up.

Orton picked up the brass knuckles and handed them to the referee. He walked over to Logan, who was on his hands and knees. Orton then set up a Stomp, but the energy drink mascot pulled Orton to the floor. The mascot revealed his face, who was a streaming buddy of Logan’s. Orton kicked him down and then cleared the announce desk. He yanked the mascot over to the table and delivered an RKO. Logan recovered and rammed Orton into the ringpost.

Back in the ring, Logan leaped off the top rope, but Orton moved.KO gave Logan a Pop-up Powerbomb. KO then blocked an Orton RKO and landed a stunner for a two count. Everyone was down and slow to get up. Orton blocked a Pop-Up Powerbomb attempt and turned it into an RKO. Orton threw Logan to the ring apron, but Logan threw Orton to the floor. Logan then quickly landed a top rope frog splash on Owens for the win.

WINNER: Logan in 18:00 to retain the U.S. Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Logan continues to be one of the fastest-acclimating in-ring workers since maybe Kurt Angle in terms of coming from fame outside of pro wrestling. Orton and KO handled their friendship well, working together until they couldn’t, and then being competitive throughout the rest of the way without any needless hints of a turn.) [c]



(6) IYO SKY vs. BAYLEY – WWE Women’s Title match

The bell rang 18 minutes into the third hour. After early offense by Bayley, Sky went after Bayley’s leg early. The announcers talked about the time Bayley missed due to knee surgery. A “Let’s Go, Bayley!” chant rang out at 5:00. Sky scored a two count. Bayley rolled to ringside. Graves said Bayley had an initial flurry, but otherwise has been on the defense the rest of the way.

After some back and forth action, Bayley leaped off the top rope with a flying elbow, but Sky avoided it and applied a crossface at 11:00. Bayley leveraged Sky’s shoulders down for a two count. Sky reapplied the crossface. Bayley escaped and landed a Bayley-to-Belly for a two count. Graves said it might have been her best shot of the night. Sky punched Bayley seconds later and laughed. Bayley stood and slapped Sky. As Bayley began to talk, Sky slapped her. Sky countered another Bayley-to-Belly attempt and scored a two count. Sky landed a butterfly backbreaker and then a top rope moonsault for a near fall. The crowd popped for the kickout. Sky landed another moonsault, but Bayley avoided a third. Bayley went for a Roseplant, but Sky rolled out of it. Bayley clotheslined a charging Sky. Fans stood and loudly chanted “Bayley! Bayley!” Bayley back suplexed Sky and then leaped off the top rope with an elbowdrop. She followed with her Roseplant for the win.

WINNER: Bayley in 16:00 to capture the WWE Women’s Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match with an especially good final five minutes. The crowd was into Bayley more and more as the match progressed.) [c]



-Cole announced WWE Backlash taking place May 4 in France.

-They showed celebrities in the crowd: Michael Che, The War & Treaty, George Kittle, T-Pain, Vanessa Hudgeons, and Lilly Singh.

-Snoop Dogg stood in the ring and announced a crowd of 72,755.

(7) ROMAN REIGNS vs. CODY RHODES – Bloodline Rules for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brandi Rhodes accompanied Cody onto the stage for his entrance and took his helmet from him. Cody’s regular theme then played and he made his way to the ring after a few words of encouragement from Brandi who stayed behind. McAfee said there’s no way Cody is 100 percent. Reigns had a percussion band and live choir playing his entrance theme as he came out with Paul Heyman. Cole said Reigns has defeated a who’s who such as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Rey Mysterio, John Cena, A.J. Styles, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, “and many others.” Graves said he didn’t mention Cody, whom he defeated at last year’s WrestleMania. Formal ring introductions then took place.

The bell rang at the top of the fourth hour. A “Cody!” chant rang out after the bell. Reigns met Cody mid-ring for a staredown. Cole said Cody didn’t flinch. Cody played to the crowd and went for a takedown. Reigns stuffed him. Cody avoided a charging Reigns and threw him shoulder-first into the ringpost.

Cody went to the floor and looked under the ring. He pulled a table out. Cole said Cody is wise not to wait. Reigns caught Cody with a Drive By. Reigns shoved the table back under the ring. Fans booed. Cody whipped Reigns into the ringside steps. Reigns hit Cody with a kendo stick to take control. Cody fought back and applied a figure-four. Reigns raked Cody’s eyes to break the hold.

They fought into the crowd. Cody reversed a Reigns suplex on a table near the production area. Cody threw Reigns back into the ring and then went for a Disaster Kick. Reigns caught him mid-air and slammed him to the mat. Both were down and slow to get up at 10:00.

Reigns told Cody he was going to send him back to Hollywood. “This is my company, little bitch,” he yelled. McAfee said Reigns was “talking shit.” Reigns gave Cody a back suplex and scored a two count. Reigns said something about a three million dollar bonus before going back on the attack with a cravat. Reigns gave Cody a fisherman’s suplex for another two count. The pace really slowed here and the crowd quieted down. Cole said Cody looked spent. They exchanged strikes and each took each other down with a clothesline. Both were down and slow to get up as some fans chanted “Cody!” at 14:00.

Cody landed a powerslam and a Disaster Kick for a two count at 16:00. They cut to Heyman reacting with relief mixed with concern. Reigns countered Cody into a Crossroads for a two count. Cody avoided a Superman Punch a minute later and then landed a barrage of jabs and a bionic elbow. Reigns rolled to the floor. Reigns slammed Cody on an announce desk at ringside and then hit a Superman Punch in the ring for a near fall. Both were down and slow to get up at 20:00. Another “Cody!” chant rang out.

Reign stood first and waited for Cody to stand. He then charged for a spear, but Cody blocked him with a knee and then hit a Cody Cutter for a near fall. Cody speared Reigns a minute later for a dramatic near fall. Cody stood and gave Reigns a Crossroads. Jimmy Uso charged in as Cody went for a second Crossroads. Jimmy held Cody as Reigns landed a Superman Punch. In response, suddenly Jey Uso made his way out to his music. Jimmy charged up the ramp and fought him. He landed a Superkick. Jey then ran and speared Jimmy off the ramp through tables below. Cody caught a distracted Reigns with a roll-up for a two count. Reigns then caught Cody with a sudden spear for a near fall at 23:00.

Reigns circled Cody and complained to the ref about the count. Reigns applied a guillotine. Cody quickly drove Reigns into the corner. They tumbled to the floor. He speared Reigns through the barricade in the time keeper’s area. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Cody gave Reigns a Crossroads twice, but then Solo Sikoa entered and gave Cody a Samoan Spike. Solo dragged Reigns onto Cody. Cole said he was handing the championship to Reigns. Cody, though, kicked out. Solo looked down at Cody and then went on the attack. He yelled at Reigns, “Finish him! Let’s go!” Reigns said, “I know! I know!” Solo lifted Cody. Reigns yelled and speared Cody as Solo gave him a Samoan Spike. He made the cover for a dramatic near fall. “How the hell is Cody still in it?” John Cena ran out to his music and attacked Solo. (Where was he a minute or two ago?!) Cena cleared the ring of Solo and then gave Reigns an Attitude Adjustment. Cena cleared the Spanish announce table and slammed Solo onto it with an Attitude Adjustment.

The Rock’s music then played and he marched out. Cena turned to look. at him. Cena and Rock faced off mid-ring. Cena took a swing, but Rock gave him a Rock Bottom. Rock took off his white weight lifters belt, but then The Shield music played and Rock looked around. Seth entered the ring with a chair, off-camera. Reigns nailed him with a Superman Punch. Cole noted that Seth was in the old Shield gear. (How many fans were waiting for Dean Ambrose?) Then the lights went out and Undertaker’s bell sounded. Fans roared. He was standing behind Rock as Rock was trash-talking toward the stage. Rock turned around and Taker, dressing in all black sweat pants and sweat shirt and head scarf, chokeslammed him. “This is the damndest match I’ve ever called, ever,” said Cole.

Reigns picked up a chair and looked over at Cody. Reigns turned and bashed Seth in the back with a chair. Reigns charged with a spear, but Cody kicked him and landed a Crossroads. He hit a second and this time succeeded with a third for the three count. Irvin’s voice cracked as she announced Cody as the winner. Cody’s music played as Cody stood and accepted the title from Charles Robinson. Brandi joined him in the ring. Cody kneeled and looked up toward the Sky.

Cody was joined by his mom, father-in-law, Brandi, other Rhodes family members, plus Cena, Punk, Jey, Knight, Owens, and Sami Zayn. Cole talked about his history with Cody including saying he left WWE disgruntled and heartbroken, only to create his own story, and then he returned to WWE as a Superstar and then accomplished something his father never did. “Dammit, I love professional wrestling!” exclaimed Cole as Cody hugged his mom. He handed her the belt and she and Cody cried. Cody asked for the mic. “Real quick,” he said. “I know it’s been a long night.” He said he is surrounded by greatness. He said he wouldn’t have made it back to WWE without Bruce Prichard. He said he also wanted Triple H to come down since he is the new leader. He said he knows he doesn’t want to, but Cody implored him to “come on down.” Levesque walked out. Cody shook Prichard’s hand. He then hugged Levesque for a long time. Levesque raised Cody’s arm. Cody shook hands with the announcers at ringside. Cody reached down and shook Seth’s hand. Seth had some nice words for Cody.

Cody closed alone in the ring as pryo blasted and Cole plugged that Cody would be on “The Today Show” tomorrow morning. Cole said it got him right in the heart and “its doesn’t get any sweeter than this.” Cody greeted Nick Khan at ringside in the front row. They hugged. Cody thanked Khan for some nice words. McAfee said, “Pro wrestling is beautiful.”

WINNER: Cody in 33:30 to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

(Keller’s Analysis: A mega-spectacle of a match. If there was a downside, it’s just that the near falls didn’t really resonate as possible finishes since the Bloodline Rules advantage hadn’t come into play yet. But once it did, it delivered huge pops. I loved the idea of other top babyfaces celebrating with Cody, as Dusty Rhodes did that when he won NWA World Titles.)

