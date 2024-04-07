News Ticker

Cody reveals that he got a gift backstage after WrestleMania XL: Night 2 main event

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist

April 7, 2024

Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes revealed at the WrestleMania XL: Night 2 press conferee that Triple H, Bruce Pritchard, and Nick Khan presented him with a watch as a gift backstage after the match.

Rhodes, who came out to the press conference wearing a watch on his wrist, said that the watch was the one his dad, the late Dusty Rhodes, pawned for him so he could go to acting school. Cody said the level of investment the company put in his hands is immense and he hopes he can pay it back one hundred times over.

