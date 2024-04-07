Cody reveals that he got a gift backstage after WrestleMania XL: Night 2 main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes revealed at the WrestleMania XL: Night 2 press conferee that Triple H, Bruce Pritchard, and Nick Khan presented him with a watch as a gift backstage after the match.

Rhodes, who came out to the press conference wearing a watch on his wrist, said that the watch was the one his dad, the late Dusty Rhodes, pawned for him so he could go to acting school. Cody said the level of investment the company put in his hands is immense and he hopes he can pay it back one hundred times over.