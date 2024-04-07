Cody Rhodes says “I Just leveled up” after finishing his story at WrestleMania XL Night 2

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody said one of the biggest fears he had about finishing his story would be he had nothing left to do after beating Roman Reigns speaking at the WrestleMania XL Night 2 press conference. Cody said the moment the ref hit three tonight and he beat Roman to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he knew he had everything to give.

“I just leveled up,” Cody said. He went on to say what we do next has to be special. He owes that to the fans after Bloodline storyline just concluded. Cody was then asked what he calls himself now after his undesirable to undeniable promo five years ago in AEW. He said he calls himself champion now.

Cody was also asked about giving the belt to his mom. He said she didn’t want to be on TV. He said she usually sleeps during the show. Cody said he was worried and his mom doesn’t know this. He detailed how he was worried about getting back to WrestleMania XL after falling short at WrestleMania 39.

Cody said he remembered saying to her I just want to be quarterback and she cut him off and said just one time. He said when she said that, he realized he was out of time and needed to make it happen.

Cody talked about the pressure on him during the last year to get back to WrestleMania. He said he saw The Miz backstage and he told him that he has an incredible amount of pressure on him. Cody said the gauntlet was laid front of him and he mentions working with The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman and being lost in it leading into the match tonight. Cody said he learned from his dad when it’s a good night you don’t want it to end.