Triple H says “This was by every metric the biggest WrestleMania of all-time”

Triple H said WrestleMania XL set new records for social media, business, sponsorships and gate speaking at the WrestleMania XL: Night 2 press conference. Triple H said you hear a lot of hyperbole around a certain WrestleMania event being the best of all time and you move on, but he really feels this was the best WrestleMania of all time.

Triple H said he’s spent the last four days getting text messages about setting records for social media, business, sponsorship, and how they “destroyed” gate records. “This was by every metric the biggest WrestleMania of all time” said Triple H not including NXT or The World in the overall attendance figure he listed at 145,298 across both nights. Triple H mentioned that Raw tomorrow night was expected to break records as well.