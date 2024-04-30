FREE PODCAST 4/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Dissecting the Draft including reading into the politics and prudence of order, plus Patrick Mahomes-Logan Paul, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch. They dissect the Draft including reading into the politics and prudence of order and what the new lay of the land offers in terms of key matches for key wrestlers. Also, the odd participation of Patrick Mahomes in Logan Paul’s chicanery, the final hype for Backlash France, and more.
