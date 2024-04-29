News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 4/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4-30-2019) McMahon & Soucek review Impact Rebellion PPV, discuss new Impact + platform, Slammiversary date booked for Dallas, more (91 min.)

April 29, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (4-30-2019) to Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talking Impact, discussing the new Impact + platform, the Slammiversary date the company booked for Dallas, and then a long review of the Rebellion PPV. After that, they tackle some emails.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024