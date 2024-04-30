VIP AUDIO 4/29 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Draft continues, Patrick Mahomes sides with Logan Paul, Sami defends against Reed, Liv vs. Nia Jax, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 29 edition of WWE Raw featuring the second night of the WWE Draft, Patrick Mahomes sides with Logan Paul, Sami Zayn defends the Intercontinental Title against Reed, Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax, final Backlash hype, and more.

