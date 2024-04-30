WWE Raw Ratings Report (4/29): Viewership and key demo, hourly numbers, context compared to recent weeks and past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Raw (4/29) averaged 1.683 million viewers, up from 1.597 million last week. The hourly viewership data follows:

1st hour: 1.676

2nd hour: 1.752

3rd hour: 1.621

The first-to-third hour dropoff was just 55,000, one of the lowest of the year, so perhaps the Draft held the audience or, because of the relatively low first hour viewership, only the most ardent fans are tuning in at this stage.

In the key 18-49, it drew a 0,55, up from 0.52 last week, but down from 0.61 the prior week.

One year ago this week (5/1), Raw drew 1.778 million and a 0.54 demo rating, in line with this week’s rating.