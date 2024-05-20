AEW running six events in Arlington, Tex. in July and August including five straight episodes of Collision, ROH Death Before Dishonor

FULL PRESS RELEASE

AEW Partners With City of Arlington For AEW Path To All In Summer Series At Esports Stadium Arlington Beginning July 20

— Tickets On Sale Thursday, June 6 Via ETix.com and AEWTix.com —

May 16, 2024 – All Elite Wrestling and the City of Arlington today announced a historic partnership that will feature AEW hosting a summer series of events on the Path To All In from the world class Esports Stadium in Arlington beginning Saturday, July 20.

Esports Stadium Arlington is set to be a hub of cutting-edge wrestling action, hosting a multitude of AEW and Ring of Honor events throughout July and August. The lineup includes TNT’s AEW: Collision, Battle of the Belts, and the highly anticipated ROH: Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event on Friday, July 26.

The Path To All In dates at Esports Stadium Arlington are as follows. Additional Ring of Honor dates will be announced in the near future: