VIP AUDIO 5/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-19-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: ECW’s revival, Foley-Funk segment on Raw, thoughts on Raw, Smackdown, TNA, WWE 24/7, American Idol, more (89 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 19, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

Bruce goes off on how “American Idol” is killing the music industry (in the opening ten minutes)

The key feuds on Smackdown

A preview of Judgment Day

A look at WWE.com

TNA’s follow up to Sunday’s PPV

More on the week in wrestling

The latest on ECW’s revival including the pending clearance on Sci-Fi Network

The Mick Foley-Terry Funk segment on Raw and what each wrestler drew from in their past

WWE 24/7’s clearance on Comcast

Mitchell’s top territory TV shows he’d like to see featured

More thoughts on Raw

A variety of other subjects.

