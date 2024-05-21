AEW moving All Out to later date so it doesn’t take place a week after All In in London at Wembley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has announced that All Out is moving from Sept. 1 on Labor Day Weekend to Sept. 7, the following Saturday. This move gives AEW an extra week of TV to pivot from the Aug. 25 All In PPV in London, England at Wembley Stadium. This also moves the event out of Labor Day Weekend when a lot of people travel or do family backyard get-togethers as the symbolic end of summer.

All Out will take place the day before the first NFL Sunday afternoon and evening games. Scheduling All In for that Sunday wasn’t viable because of the NFL schedule that weekend.

