TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (5/16): Champions Challenge a challenge to like, Rosemary gives herself a haircut, Maclin vs. Kazarian, Jake Something denies Deaner, Kushida, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA HITS AND MISSES

MAY 16, 2024

ALBANY, N.Y. AT WASHINGTON AVENUE ARMORY

AIRED ON AXS TV

BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) XIA BROOKSIDE vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE – MISS

I’m tired of this feud already. I need to see Ash by Elegance face more varied opponents. I feel like I’m judging her harshly because I haven’t seen a breadth of her work just similar matches. I feel like Xia Brookside has been pulling out more things in these matches and even her few other matches against Tasha Steelz showed a broader range.

ROSEMARY GIVES HERSELF A HAIRCUT – MINOR HIT

Alright, so Rosemary isn’t written out completely. I’m not sure what they are going to do with her, but I’m guessing they went with the all human Courtney Rush, they’re probably go with an all demon something. Hopefully reuniting with Crazzy Steve, which is where I feel both of them were doing their best work.

KUSHIDA BACKSTAGE – MINOR HIT

It’s a good thing they waited so long after lockdown to start this coughing angle, everybody needs to put on an N95.

(2) LEON SLATER vs. ALAN ANGELS – HIT

A great match that was marred by adding the inky coughing angle. Honestly, I think this could lead somewhere, since it looks like Alan Angels had Leon Slater down for the count if the referee hadn’t been taken out by coughing. I’m really interested in that because they are both great wrestlers. Then Kon came out and gave a neck twist to Angels and a security person.

JAKE SOMETHING DENIES DEANER – MINOR HIT

Gabby LaSpisa interviewed Jake Something on stage. I was really looking forward to a Jake Something and Cody Deaner re-united tag team, but I’ll take Something against Deaner for a bit. An unexpected heel turn by Something who has done a lot to get fan support since his return.

SPEEDBALL MOUNTAIN INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MINOR HIT

A nice little promo for the upcoming match between Speedball Mike Bailey and Trent Seven.

(3) STEVE MACLIN vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN – HIT

Another great wrestling match. I honestly think that if Steve Maclin and Frankie Kazarian keep it up, it will end up being a really good feud on par with Maclin/PCO or Kazarian/Edwards (hopefully not as long). Adding The Rascalz as spoilers on either side will help things immensely.

MEANWHILE AT GISELLE SHAW’S SPA RETREAT – HIT

YES. Please bring Giselle Shaw back, and soon.

MIKE SANTANA SIT DOWN WITH TOM HANNIFAN- HIT

I’m really digging this sit down. I feel like it has been much better about building up Santana than Kazarians did around this time last year.

FIRST CLASS BLESSES ALL FROM ON HIGH – MINOR HIT

I’m enjoying the First Class promos from the balconies of the venues. It’s fun. Not super amazing, but fun.

(4) CHAMPIONS CHALLENGE! – MOOSE & BRIAN MYERS & EDDIE EDWARDS & ALISHA EDWARDS & MASHA SLAMOVICH & LAREDO KID & MUSTAFA ALI & JORDYNNE GRACE VS. “BROKEN” MATT HARDY & RYAN NEMETH & SAMI CALLIHAN & JOE HENDRY & STEPH DE LANDER & DANI LUNA & JODY THREAT & ERIC YOUNG – MINOR HIT

I really wanted to like this match, but boy did TNA make that hard. A big match like this needs way more order at first, and then it should break down. This match had like three breakdowns, and then it sort of all just came back to order for no apparent reason just as many times. There were so many rivalries and long term stories that were involved in this that got the smallest amount of time. The break down of this match should have been total chaos that did not come back together without outside intervention. I think this TYPE of match has promise, I just think the execution of this was a bit lacking. Maybe some additional rules, or if it was partially in a cage, or if it were given the space of a whole special then it would work. This is just too much in too small a space.

FINAL THOUGHTS – MINOR HIT

This was an alright show, but the Champions Challenge left a lot to be desired for taking up as much space as it did.