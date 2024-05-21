VIP AUDIO 5/20 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Jey vs. Gunther and Sky vs. Valkyria in tournament semi-finals, Sami vs. Gable, Bron Breakker on warpath, Kross interacts with New Day again, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 20 edition of WWE Raw featuring semi-finals of the King & Queen of the Ring Tournament including Jey Iso vs. Gunther and Iso Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria, Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable, Bron Breakker on warpath, Karrion Kross interacts with New Day again, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO