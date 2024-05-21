VIP AUDIO 5/20 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Jey vs. Gunther and Sky vs. Valkyria in tournament semi-finals, Sami vs. Gable, Bron Breakker on warpath, Kross interacts with New Day again, more (27 min.)

News Ticker

May 21, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the May 20 edition of WWE Raw featuring semi-finals of the King & Queen of the Ring Tournament including Jey Iso vs. Gunther and Iso Sky vs. Lyra Valkyria, Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable, Bron Breakker on warpath, Karrion Kross interacts with New Day again, and more.

