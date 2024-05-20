WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (5/17): Latest total viewership and key demo rating, average through 20 weeks, comparisons to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Last Friday’s (5/17) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox broadcast network averaged 2.186 million viewers, upfrom 2.128 million last week and slightly above the previous three weeks which averaged 2.140 million viewers.
The average viewership through 20 weeks is 2.360 million, slightly above last year’s average through 20 weeks. of 2.324 million. Two years ago, the first 20 weeks averaged 2.147 million.
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.59 rating, down from 0.62 and 0.60 the prior two weeks. Through 20 weeks, it has averaged a 0.66 rating. Last year through 20 weeks, it averaged 0.59. Two years ago through 20 weeks, it averaged 0.53.
The advertised matches were…
- Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes – King of the Ring Tournament Match
- L.A. Knight vs. Tama Tonga – King of the Ring Tournament Match
- Tiffany Stratton vs. Bianca Belair – Queen of the Ring Tournament Match
- Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax – Queen of the Ring Tournament Match
- Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul Champion vs. Champion Match contract signing
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.