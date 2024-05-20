WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (5/17): Latest total viewership and key demo rating, average through 20 weeks, comparisons to last two years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (5/17) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox broadcast network averaged 2.186 million viewers, upfrom 2.128 million last week and slightly above the previous three weeks which averaged 2.140 million viewers.

The average viewership through 20 weeks is 2.360 million, slightly above last year’s average through 20 weeks. of 2.324 million. Two years ago, the first 20 weeks averaged 2.147 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.59 rating, down from 0.62 and 0.60 the prior two weeks. Through 20 weeks, it has averaged a 0.66 rating. Last year through 20 weeks, it averaged 0.59. Two years ago through 20 weeks, it averaged 0.53.

