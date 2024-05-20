FREE PODCAST 5/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (5-19-2019) WWE Money in the Bank post-show with Lesnar’s surprise return, Bayley and the briefcase, on-site report, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (5-19-2019) to a PWTorch Livecast hosted by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaking down, with callers, Money in the Bank from all angles. Included are discussions of Brock Lesnar’s surprise return, Bayley’s briefcase and title wins, what’s next for the major men’s champions, and the need for more big men. Plus, a live perspective on the show from a caller in attendance. Matches included Seth Rollins vs. A.J. Styles, Roman Reigns vs. Elias, Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans, Shane McMahon vs. The Miz, Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe, the Usos vs. Daniel Bryan & Rowan, Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens, and more.

