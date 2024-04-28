FREE PODCAST 4/28 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (5-2-2014) Jim Ross talks with Keller & Mitchell about life after WWE, WWE Network, Benoit’s son, did he ever say no to angle, imposter Taker & Razor (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-2-2014), Wade Keller and Bruce Mitchell interview Jim Ross, who covered a wide range of topics such as life after WWE including his new live Q&A shows at theaters, WWE Network discussion, Chris Benoit’s son getting into wrestling, does Chris Benoit belong in the WWE Hall of Fame, did he ever say no to a controversial angle or humiliating request, how does he feel about his role in presenting the impostor Undertaker and Razor Ramon, and many other topics. This is the first installment of a three-part, four hour interview session.

