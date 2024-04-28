FREE PODCAST 4/28 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-30-2019) Keller & Heydorn discuss WWE’s back shaving shaming, MITB participants, Firefly Playhouse Ep. 2, Seth-Styles, on-site correspondent, callers, emails (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (4-30-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Zack Heydorn. They begin talking about the back-shaving storyline with The Usos and The Revival, then talk with callers about various topics from Raw, talk to an on-site correspondent who attended Raw in Lexington, Ky., and then answer Mailbag questions from listeners. They talk about Becky Lynch-Lacey Evans, A.J. Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Seth Rollins, Firefly Playhouse episode 2, the Money in the Bank announcements, Baron Corbin’s value, and much more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO