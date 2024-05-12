FREE PODCAST 5/12 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (5-14-2019) Keller & Jason Australia talk WWE’s current creative process with a caller, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbags (212 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-14-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by special correspondent Jason from Australia to review Raw with live callers, on-site correspondent details from London, and emails. In a fascinating break from the usual format for the post-show, the first caller spent nearly an hour sharing stories and insights on frustrations within WWE’s creative team based on his recent evening spent with three current WWE Creative Team members who were drinking and venting about Vince McMahon. Then they continued with more callers reacting to tonight’s Raw, Money in the Bank developments, the women’s contract signing segment, Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman, Miz TV with Roman Reigns, and more. Then Wade and Jason review on-site correspondent notes from London and finally answer mailbag questions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO