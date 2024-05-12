FREE PODCAST 5/12 – WKPWP Interview Classic with “Hardcore” Bob Holly: How stiff is RVD, how would he react to change in PPV bonus payoff structure, how would he improve Tough Enough, top rope headbutt dangers (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-9-2014), Wade Keller interviewed longtime WWF/WWF veteran “Hardcore” Bob Holly for two-and-a-half hours. He covered a wide array of topics including: How stiff is RVD, how would he react to change in PPV bonus payoff structure, how would he improve Tough Enough, did he face Southern stereotypes in WWE, current TNA, top rope headbutt dangers, and much much more in this expansive interview with live callers and email topics.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO