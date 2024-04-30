FREE PODCAST 4/30 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell look at post-WWE Draft roster depth and match-ups, Tony Khan in neck brace, Backlash, Patrick Mahomes, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They cover these topics:
- Evaluating the format and presentation of the WWE Draft
- Looking at the post-draft Raw and Smackdown roster depths including top tier heels and babyfaces in both men’s and women’s divisions
- Tony Khan angle on Dynamite and his appearance NFL Draft weekend wearing a neck brace
- The Jack Perry presentation and whether key aspects of missing or even unfixable for both casual and ardent AEW fans
- Swerve Strickland’s presentation as AEW World Champion so far
- A preview of WWE Backlash including match predictions
- Mailbag focused on various aspects of the WWE Draft presentation and whether it should continue on with this format or be changed
- Some Patrick Mahomes-Logan Paul talk
