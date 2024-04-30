FREE PODCAST 4/30 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell look at post-WWE Draft roster depth and match-ups, Tony Khan in neck brace, Backlash, Patrick Mahomes, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They cover these topics:

Evaluating the format and presentation of the WWE Draft

Looking at the post-draft Raw and Smackdown roster depths including top tier heels and babyfaces in both men’s and women’s divisions

Tony Khan angle on Dynamite and his appearance NFL Draft weekend wearing a neck brace

The Jack Perry presentation and whether key aspects of missing or even unfixable for both casual and ardent AEW fans

Swerve Strickland’s presentation as AEW World Champion so far

A preview of WWE Backlash including match predictions

Mailbag focused on various aspects of the WWE Draft presentation and whether it should continue on with this format or be changed

Some Patrick Mahomes-Logan Paul talk

