VIP AUDIO 4/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: The case for Patrick Mahomes and Logan Paul, Swerve, AEW-TNT/TBS, Backlash preview, TK in a neck brace, more (86 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- The case for Patrick Mahomes and Logan Paul hanging out on Raw
- Tony Khan draft weekend in a neck brace and the angle with the Elite
- Swerve Strickland’s first week as World Champion
- Latest on TNT/TBS and NBA negotiations and what it could mean for AEW
- Alpha Academy-Sami Zayn-Bronson Reed
- Grizzled Young Vets vs. The Acclaimed, including Max Caster’s latest rap
- Preview of WWE Backlash
- The rise and fall of Logan Paul’s energy drink
