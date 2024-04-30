News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: The case for Patrick Mahomes and Logan Paul, Swerve, AEW-TNT/TBS, Backlash preview, TK in a neck brace, more (86 min.)

April 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • The case for Patrick Mahomes and Logan Paul hanging out on Raw
  • Tony Khan draft weekend in a neck brace and the angle with the Elite
  • Swerve Strickland’s first week as World Champion
  • Latest on TNT/TBS and NBA negotiations and what it could mean for AEW
  • Alpha Academy-Sami Zayn-Bronson Reed
  • Grizzled Young Vets vs. The Acclaimed, including Max Caster’s latest rap
  • Preview of WWE Backlash
  • The rise and fall of Logan Paul’s energy drink

