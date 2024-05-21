News Ticker

Eddie Kingston gives update on injury suffered at NJPW PPV

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist

May 21, 2024

Tony Khan talks Eddie Kingston and Supercard of Honor
Eddie Kingston (photo provided to PWTorch courtesy AEW)
Eddie Kingston revealed to PWInsider that he suffered a a torn ACL and a torn meniscus in addition to his previously reported titular fracture during his match against Gabe Kidd at the NJPW Resurgence PPV on May 11. Kingston confirmed that the tears to his ACL and meniscus will both require surgery and recovery will likely take nine months.

Kington told PWInsider, “This is part of the game. Injuries happen. I will be back.” A nine month recovery would see Kingston return to AEW in January of 2025 at the earliest.

