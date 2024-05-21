NXT TV RESULTS (5/21): Wells’s live report on Natalya & Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler & Lola Vice, Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs vs. Joe Coffey, Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

MAY 21, 2024

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid

[HOUR ONE]

(1) THEA HAIL vs. FALLON HENLEY – NXT North American Championship ladder match qualifier

Major Roku issues here. I missed the first segment before the commercial. [c]

Henley hit a neckbreaker for two. The two did a simultaneous headbutt that looked like it may actually have connected pretty sharply, though it may just have been good selling. The two got to their feet and exchanged rights. Hail hit a neckbreaker. Full body slam and a rolling senton followed by a springboard back senton by Hail for two. The two went up in the corner and Hail went for a suplex from the second rope. Fallon fought it off and the two jockeyed for a big move. On the mat, Hail jumped into a Kimura lock and the two spilled outside to the floor. Henley flung Hail into the barricade to break. Back inside, Henley hit a flash boot.

WINNER: Fallon Henley. Match time was 10:29 courtesy of prowrestling.net.

Jazmyn Nyx hit the ring in a full gray bodysuit and picked the bones on hail to boos. That’s a different look for a wrestler.

-Earlier today, new Heritage Cup champion Tony D’Angelo and the Family ran into Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Luca Crusifino took a shot at the old A-Kid, and Axiom pretended he didn’t know who he meant. The friendly yet chippy conversation ended in a tag team championship match for tonight: champs will defend against Stacks & Luca Crusifino after the break. [c]

-Recap of Gallus beating down Ivar, Wes Lee and Josh Briggs last week. It was the kayfabe reason for Ivar’s legit injury. Via X, Josh Briggs had a challenge for Joe Coffey, who was added to the triple threat in place of Ivar.

-Kelly Kincaid talked with Gallus. Joe Coffey. They ran down the roster and said they were the ones who did that next week. Coffey said when he wins the triple threat, Oba Femi will find out just how dangerous Gallus are.

(2) AXIOM & NATHAN FRAZER (c) vs. CHANNING “STACKS” LORENZO & LUCA CRUSIFINO – NXT Tag Team Championship match

It’s fairly rare to see championship matches in any spot other than opener, main event or crossover, but here we are. Mike Rome handled formal introductions. Rome mispronounced “Frazer” the same way Vic always does. Save them, Booker.

Crusifino and Axiom opened with quick reversals. Frazer and Stacks both tagged in. The two also went with quick reversals until Stacks got in a few kicks. From the apron, Frazer floated in and rolled up Frazer for two. Stacks hit a deep kick for two. Axiom tagged in and hit a basement dropkick on Stacks, assisted by Frazer. They tagged again and Frazer ran the ropes and booted Stacks, who was in an abdominal stretch from Axiom. Everyone got involved and Stacks ended up laying out Frazer on the outside as the match went to commercial. [c]

The Family teamed up on a hard charge to the corner on Frazer. Stacks covered for two. Crusifino tagged in and they hit a team move with Crusifino charging his knees to Frazer’s back for two. Crusifino cut off the hot tag and charged Frazer to the heel(?) corner. Frazer hit a springboard slam and both guys sold on the mat. Stacks made the tag and Frazer made the hot tag, all while they focused on a replay of another spot. Axiom beat down both challengers and hit a high-angle half-and-half. Stacks landed mostly on his neck. Axiom covered for two. Axiom hit some stiff kicks to the chest and tagged Frazer, who hit a brainbuster for a long two; Crusifino charged in for the save. Again, everyone was involved for a moment. Crusifino made the tag and he and Stacks hit a slam on Frazer. Axiom made the save and all four guys got involved again. Stacks tagged in and Frazer dropped his head on the bottom turnbuckle. The two went up in the corner and Stacks hit a superplex. Crusifino went for a big splash. Axiom booted him out of the air. Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne and Damon Kemp charged the family. In the madness, the champs won with a rollup. The Family and No Quarter Catch Club fought up the ramp.

After the two factions fought up the ramp, the Good Brothers hit the ring and hit the Magic Killer on the champs, then held up the titles.

WINNERS: Axiom & Frazer at 10:33.

-Mr. Stone was pumping up one of the women from the combine. Lexis King showed up and ran her out of the scene. King said Stone is wasting time looking for the next big thing when he should back a sure thing. Ava showed up and King tried to leave, but she said he’s got a match tonight and he’ll find out who he’s facing when he’s in the ring. Stone wanted to be the one, but Ava reminded him what happened last time he got in the ring.

-Oba Femi entered, likely to sit in on commentary on the triple threat match. [c]

-Chase U and Ridge Holland jawed backstage. Riley Osborne and Ridge Holland broke down and yelled at one another over Thea’s loss. Andre Chase told them to settle it in the ring. Osborne said gladly. Duke Hudson wanted a word with Holland, but Chase said not now.

(3) WES LEE vs. JOSH BRIGGS vs. JOE COFFEY (w/Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) – Triple threat match for a shot at Oba Femi’s North American Championship

Lee entered first to the usual great reaction. Good heat for Briggs. Vic introduced Oba Femi on commentary and he went in for a fist bump. Booker laughed. Femi stared at Vic without bumping, of course. I take some swipes at Vic, but he’s great in those doofy moments. Coffey entered last to some heat, though not as strong as that of Briggs.

Gallus got involved early as they held Coffey’s legs so he wouldn’t be double-teamed. Lee and Coffey tried to double-team Briggs but he blocked them both to the mat. Briggs caught Lee from the air and Coffey dropkicked them both, causing Briggs to toss Lee overhead. Lee hit Coffey with a headscissor takedown, sending him to the ramp side, and then he hit him with a tope. Briggs charged around the corner and charged into Coffey, and asked if he saw a tooth go flying. Briggs also laid out Lee, taking control as the match went to split-screen. [c]

The two big heels were going at it when we returned to full-screen. They exchanged rights and lariat attempts. Briggs splashed Coffey for two; Lee hit a senton from the top to break the count. Lee used quick kicks to down Briggs, then went at Coffey. The three did a move that can’t easily be described, but Lee got the best of it and hit a splash from the top for two. The heels went to the outside and Lee flew out and hit Briggs. Coffey slammed Lee on the apron, then rolled Briggs inside. Briggs hit a running shot on Coffey. Briggs went high but Lee met him there, and so did Coffey.

[HOUR TWO]

The spot broke down and Briggs took control on the mat, choke slamming both guys. He slammed Lee onto Coffey and covered both guys, but both kicked out. Coffey revived first and he and Briggs went at it. Coffey controlled with rights to the midsection, then hit two corner backsplashes and a high cross-body for two, broken up by Lee. Lee and Coffey paired off next and Lee cleared Coffey and hit him with a tope suicida. Outside, Gallus wiped out Briggs and rolled him inside. A move ended with everyone laying in a heap – both Coffey and Lee were covering Josh Briggs. It was good for the finish. Oba Femi laughed.

WINNERS: Wes Lee and Joe Coffey at 10:52.

(Wells’s Analysis: It felt like we weren’t getting out of this story without two challengers for Femi, and here we are. Weird that Briggs, who was in the whole story, was shoved aside, but they could hardly reintroduce Coffey just to have him get double-pinned and hope he came out of it with any heat left. Strong triple threat with a finish that was probably overly cutesy.)

-Karmen Petrovic and Natalya talked backstage with Kelly Kincaid. Natalya said tonight, this would be a well-oiled winning machine.

-By the lockers, Edris Enofe said he was cooked, due to all the bad luck. Brinley Reece did some stretches as Malik Blade tried to pump up Enofe. Reece said it wasn’t about luck, it was about confidence. She said whatever they want to do, she’s up for. Reece faces Jaida Parker next. [c]