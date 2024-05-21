FREE PODCAST 5/21 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell preview AEW Double or Nothing, WWE King & Queen of the Ring, NXT going to The CW, AEW politics, Valkyria (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:

A preview of the entire WWE King & Queen of the Ring line-up with an evaluation of the tournaments so far and what the booking of outcomes and finishes has told us about the winners and the losers so far.

A preview of AEW Double or Nothing along with thoughts on other AEW topics in the news.

Mailbag topics are sprinkled in including Lyra Valkyria, the lack of big name wrestlers doing jobs in AEW, and the impact of NXT moving to The CW later this year.

