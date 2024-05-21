VIP AUDIO 5/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Takeshita and Starks revealing interviews about AEW machinations, cable landscape for AEW’s next TV deal, weekend events preview, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ricky Starks and Takeshita interviews which provide insights on the machinations of AEW from a wrestler’s perspective

The Young Bucks trolling Tony Khan on Twitter

Thorough AEW Double or Nothing preview including expanded thoughts on how Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Mercedes Moné are faring so far in AEW booking

Preview of the King and Queen of the Ring including an overview of the tournaments so far

Marigold’s debut

Giulia’s injury

Recommended reading on sports washing with ties to WWE/TKO by Jonathan View

And more sprinkled throughout

