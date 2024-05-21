News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Takeshita and Starks revealing interviews about AEW machinations, cable landscape for AEW’s next TV deal, weekend events preview, more (122 min.)

May 21, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • Ricky Starks and Takeshita interviews which provide insights on the machinations of AEW from a wrestler’s perspective
  • The Young Bucks trolling Tony Khan on Twitter
  • Thorough AEW Double or Nothing preview including expanded thoughts on how Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Mercedes Moné are faring so far in AEW booking
  • Preview of the King and Queen of the Ring including an overview of the tournaments so far
  • Marigold’s debut
  • Giulia’s injury
  • Recommended reading on sports washing with ties to WWE/TKO by Jonathan View
  • And more sprinkled throughout

