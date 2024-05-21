VIP AUDIO 5/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-20-2006) – Smackdown Review including hype for Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio being squashed on TV again, Lashley-Booker T dynamic, See No Evil, more (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 20, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. They discuss the May 19, 2006 edition of Smackdown and discuss WWE’s effort building towards the Judgment Day PPV including the dynamic between Booker T and Bobby Lashley, why Lashley = Goldberg in the ring and on the mic, Rey Mysterio being squashed on TV again, the lengthy mid-Smackdown tag match, Kane > JBL and Rey, Kane > Smackdown, whether “See No Evil” is a good date movie, and much more!

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

