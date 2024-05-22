AEW Collision Ratings Report (5/18): Viewership rebound to second-highest of year, demo rating details, key averages and comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday’s (5/18) episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 523,000 viewers, up from 378,000 the prior week, which was the lowest viewership since Jan. 27. It was below the viewership from two weeks ago of 621,000. It is the second-highest viewership of the year, though.

Through 17 episodes this year, Collision has averaged 493,000 viewers. They have dealt with three preemptions and timeslot shifts that have thrown off viewers habits, so the latest episode’s jump is encouraging. Before the last two weeks, which were unusually low and unusually high, the previous five weeks averaged 494,000, so this week’s total is better than the recent average also.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.15, above the 0.13 average so far this year. It was higher than the 0.12 the prior week, but below the 0.21 from two weeks prior.

It was an unremarkable line-up, but had the star-power of Will Ospreay and Bryan Daniels in scheduled matches.

The following were the advertised matches and segments: