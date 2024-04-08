VIP AUDIO 4/7 – WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2 Roundtable – Keller & Wells & Barbati: Cody completes his story but what’s next for him and Reigns, Priest cashes in after Drew’s win, full card analysis (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 2, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Kelly Wells and PWTorch contributor Nick Barbati. They review the show starting with the main event featuring Cody completing his story against Roman Reigns, but what’s next for him and Reigns and are there signs with Cody’s coziness with corporate higher-ups that could rub fans the wrong way. Also, Damien Priest cashes in after Drew McIntyre’s win. Reaction to the Seth Rollins vs. Drew match, C.M. Punk on commentary, and the future of the World Hvt. Title. Also full mid-card analysis, thoughts on the post-event press conference, some Night 1 thoughts, and more.

