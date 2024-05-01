News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/1 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 3 of 3 (4-19-2017): The Mailbag & UFC Review & MMA Weekend Preview, including female viewership growth, rating Goldberg-Lesnar, what should WWE do with JBL situation, more (52 min.)

May 1, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Apr. 19, 2017 episode (pt. 3 of 3) covering these topics:

  • Whether John Cena and Roman Reigns should get more credit for increase in female-to-male viewership ratio over last 12 years
  • How to rank Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar on a star-rating and historical context basis
  • What should Vince McMahon do with JBL situation,
  • A look back at Demetrious Johnson’s record-tying title defense and where he ranks among MMA’s All-Time Greats
  • A preview of that weekend’s Bellator and UFC Fight Night cards.

