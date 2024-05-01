VIP AUDIO 5/1 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-30-2006) – WWE Smackdown Analysis including Angle-Rey, Lashley, Booker T, US-UK + News Brief (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Apr. 30, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. They discussed the Kurt Angle-Rey Mysterio main event, the storyline write off for Angle, how Rey is being presented as a weak champion, the prospects for JBL-Rey, Bobby Lashley’s victory over Mark Henry, why Henry is being protected more than any other wrestler on the roster, Giant Khali’s promo, Krystal Marshall’s overexposure, Booker T’s promo, why Burchill the Pirate wasn’t on the show, the cheap heat nature of UK-US, and much more.

